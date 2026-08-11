Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s ‘preposterous’ position in line of succession slammed as Prince Edward ‘knocked down’

Prince Edward has been pushed to 16th in line to the throne following the birth of Princess Eugenie’s third child, prompting fresh calls for the order of succession to be overhauled.

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank’s newborn daughter is now 15th in line. Her brothers August and Ernest occupy the 13th and 14th places respectively. The baby’s name had not been disclosed.

The latest addition means Edward is now 16th, while Princess Anne has moved to 19th. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has argued that the ever-growing list should be made considerably shorter.

Andrew remains in the line of succession (Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Jennie Bond calls for line of succession shake-up

Speaking to the Mirror, Bond said: “I do think the line of succession should be revised and shortened. There’s something rather ridiculous about the hard-working and popular Duke of Edinburgh being knocked down the succession line to make way for Eugenie’s third baby.

“And it’s preposterous to think that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still eighth in the line of succession. I think the heir and their children should be enough – or perhaps, for safety, just make it the first five.”

The first five places are currently held by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.

Bond has previously suggested a different, more extensive reshuffle. In comments published in March, she argued that Harry and his children, as well as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie and their children, should be taken out of the order. She instead proposed placing Anne and Edward after William and his children.

These remain Bond’s personal proposals, and changing the succession would be a complex political and constitutional process.

Prince Edward was recently pushed down the line of succession (Credit: COLORSPORT/BRUCE WHITE/Shutterstock)

Andrew remains eighth in line

The renewed debate also centres on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who remains eighth in line.

Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. It came after he was accused of sharing confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy. He held the role from 2001 to 2011.

Andrew was held at a Norfolk police station for 12 hours, then released under investigation.

The Mirror reported that government consultation over removing him from the succession could begin after several police investigations into allegations concerning his conduct had concluded.

Any change would require an Act of Parliament and agreement from all 14 realms, the report said. It also claimed that the UK government and the prime ministers of Australia, New Zealand and Canada had voiced support for a change.

Scrutiny over past links to Epstein

For years, Andrew has faced scrutiny over his past association with late convicted sex offender Epstein. He was accused of sexual assault by the late Virginia Giuffre. She alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

Amid the scrutiny last year, King Charles initiated a formal process to have Andrew’s royal titles and honours removed.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s royal funeral plans ‘revealed’ as lawyers fume: ‘Why should UK taxpayers bear the burden?’

Bond told the Mirror: “Of course Andrew should be removed from the line of succession. If you are not fit to be a prince, you’re certainly not fit to be monarch. Andrew is obviously not a suitable substitute for the king.”

For now, the immediate change is numerical: Eugenie’s daughter takes 15th place, with Edward and Anne moving further down an order which Bond believes no longer reflects the royals carrying out public duties.

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