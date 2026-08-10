Prince Harry ‘used Meghan Markle as escape route’ from ‘royal family curse’

Prince Harry viewed Meghan Markle as an “escape route” from royal life and wanted to leave the institution as much as she did, a commentator has claimed.

Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine argued that the couple’s departure should not be framed simply as a consequence of Meghan struggling to settle into the royal fold. Her comments shift the focus back towards Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals in 2020 and Harry’s own unhappiness within the institution.

Vine said: “The truth is, Megxit was never just about Meghan and her struggles to adapt to royal life.”

She went on to say: “It was just as much about Harry’s trauma, finally coming to a head after all those years. He wanted out as much as she did – and she was his escape route.”

Meghan ‘represented freedom’ for Harry, commentator says

According to Vine’s interpretation, Meghan represented freedom for Harry from the pressures and family tensions he associated with royal life.

She claimed that he had been looking for a way to break what he saw as a “generational curse” even before marrying Meghan.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship is in question again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Vine said: “Even before he married Meghan, he was searching, whether consciously or unconsciously, for a way to escape his ‘generational curse’ and construct a narrative of his own.”

Vine also contrasted Harry’s position with that of his elder brother, Prince William. She argued that Harry did not face the same responsibilities surrounding the succession and chose a partner who viewed the institution differently.

Harry and Meghan announced in January 2020 that they intended to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work towards financial independence. After discussions with the family, they left their senior working roles.

Harry previously said he felt “trapped”

Harry has spoken publicly about feeling constrained during his time as a working royal.

During his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he said: “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped.

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

The duke later gave his account of royal life in his memoir, Spare. The book especially addressed his feelings of isolation. It also explored his difficult relationship with the press and tensions with William.

Read more: Meghan Markle shares loved-up photo with Prince Harry as she makes sweet revelation

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