Sarah Ferguson could face a dilemma if she pursues a reported tell-all documentary about her life.

The documentary project has not been confirmed. RadarOnline claims Sarah has held talks with streaming companies, including Netflix, although no deal or fee has been announced.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for King Charles between 2004 and 2011, recently said he believes Sarah may be reluctant to risk her ties with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and the king for the sake of doing the project.

Sarah Ferguson could risk a lot by doing a tell-all documentary (Credit: SYSPEO/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Sarah Ferguson’s family concerns amid ‘tell-all’ claims

Speaking on The Royals Uncensored show recently, Harrold said: “I think that relationship with her daughters, and her daughters are obviously still members of the royal family and involved with the king, that’s in the back of her mind.”

He added: “Even though she might think about doing these books and everything, I personally think she won’t go that far because of her relationship with her daughters, and the king.”

TV presenter Mark Dolan, appearing on the same show, suggested Sarah’s story could prove financially valuable.

He said: “She’s still sitting on a gold mine, and that would be the tell-all book or the Netflix documentary series.”

Now anonymous sources quoted by RadarOnline claim that a film featuring significant access to Sarah could be lucrative. An industry figure cautioned, however, that publicly returning to sensitive parts of her past could complicate her family relationships.

Sarah could risk her relationships with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie (Credit: Geoff Robinson/Shutterstock)

Documentary could cover past controversies

Any documentary about Sarah’s life could include the scrutiny surrounding her past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

Past emails allegedly appeared to show Sarah remained in contact with Epstein following his conviction for child sex offences. She has publicly expressed regret over that contact.

Her position within the wider royal family may also shape her decision. Sarah previously attended royal occasions including Christmas at Sandringham and Easter services in Windsor.

Sources quoted in the report claimed that pursuing a high-profile tell-all could leave her more distant from royal life.

The insider claimed: “The king’s priority is not to reward every commercial temptation around the family. It is to protect what remains of the institution’s credibility, and that means there are obvious limits to how much a documentary like this can be welcomed.

‘Forever frozen out by the royals’

“If Sarah does a big documentary for one of the world’s biggest streamers, it would be as much a test of her loyalty to the people around her as a business decision. The money and expectations from millions of observers and royal fans for a film featuring her side of her story across the last few years may be real, but so are the consequences of being forever frozen out by the royals if she goes ahead with a tell-all.”

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson’s ‘plan to rebuild royal bridges’ after Eugenie’s baby news

For now, the documentary remains only a reported possibility. It is not known whether Sarah will pursue the project or decide that the potential family consequences are too great.

ED! has contacted representatives for Sarah for comment.

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