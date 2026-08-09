Princess Beatrice’s husband breaks his silence following anniversary snub

Princess Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a loving tribute to the royal as she celebrated her 38th birthday.

The Instagram post came shortly after the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary passed without an Instagram tribute from Edoardo.

Beatrice and Edoardo married in a private ceremony in July 2020, following the postponement of their original plans during the pandemic.

However, the 42-year-old wasn’t going to miss posting about his wife on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edo Mapelli Mozzi (@edomapellimozzi)

Edoardo uploaded several photographs of the couple on Saturday (August 8). His Instagram post included a dressed-up beach picture, an image from Peter and Harriet Phillips’ wedding and two relaxed selfies taken in the sunshine.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to my phenomenal, beautiful wife. We love you so much.”

He added that Beatrice makes their world, before signing off with the initials E, W, S and A, four kisses and three pink heart emojis.

Princess Beatrice’s husband’s missing anniversary post

Royal fan were loving the snap and took to the comment section to send their own birthday wishes to Beatrice.

“Happy birthday Beatrice!” one fan commented.

Edoardo shared a sweet message (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

“Happy birthday gorgeous Bea. We love you [heart emoji] 8.8.88,” another gushed. “Happy birthday ma’am hope you have a lovely day,” a third said.

Edoardo usually shares an anniversary post for his wife. It said 2022 had been the only previous year in which he did not post one.

The omission was particularly noticeable after Edoardo marked their fifth wedding anniversary with a photograph of the couple on a Scottish beach in 2025.

However, his latest upload prompted warm responses from followers. One called them a “beautiful couple”, while another wrote: “Could not love this more.”

Beatrice’s birthday came less than a week after her sister, Princess Eugenie, reportedly welcomed her third child in Portugal. The baby girl’s name had not been publicly revealed at the time of the report.

Read more: Princess Beatrice has ‘plans’ to ‘welcome another baby’ and pregnant Princess Eugenie thinks it is a ‘mistake’

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