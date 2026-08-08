Coleen Nolan has said she is happy with her weight after losing three and a half stone and is now focused on maintaining her progress.

The Loose Women star, 61, discussed her healthier relationship with food as she shared new pre-show pictures from the final London performance of her This Is Me tour.

Speaking to The Mirror earlier this year, Coleen said: “I don’t want to lose any more weight – I’m happy. It’s about maintaining now and having a healthy relationship with food and with myself. And with Voy you get 24-7 support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen Nolan shares pre-show look

In the recent Instagram pictures, Coleen wore a navy blue dress and posed with one hand on her hip before taking to the stage.

She wrote: “My second look from the show last night!” Coleen also thanked the hair and makeup stylists who helped create the look.

Fans were quick to praise the singer and presenter, with one describing her as flawless. Another wrote: “Looking stunning Coleen.”

Someone else commented: “You are looking amazing!”

How Coleen feels after her weight loss

Earlier this year, Coleen revealed that she had lost three and a half stone after receiving support from weight-loss and health platform Voy.

Discussing how she now feels, she said: “I feel so much better health-wise. My back’s improved, I’ve got more energy. And confidence-wise, of course it helps. I used to eat when I was happy or sad. I don’t worry about it in the same way any more.”

She also said that she had found more balance in her diet, allowing herself one or two treats rather than eating an entire packet.

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her weight loss (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Coleen addresses comments about her appearance

The singer and presenter has also opened up about unkind remarks concerning her appearance. She said criticism about her weight had previously been difficult because it echoed negative thoughts she already held about herself.

Read more: Coleen Nolan reveals her doctor’s ‘worries’ as she issues skin cancer update

Coleen added that some people now claim she has lost too much weight.

She previously told Bella magazine: “I tried to not let the trolls affect me, but it was hard when they were calling me fat and all these names, because those were things that I actually thought about myself.

“Now people attack me for the opposite, claiming I’ve lost too much weight.”

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