Coleen Nolan was defended by fans after she faced fresh backlash following her weight-loss transformation.

In October, she announced a partnership with the company Voy, which specialises in so-called “fat jab” treatments. Coleen has revealed she has lost 3-and-a-half stone and dropped from a dress size 20 to a size 14.

However, despite being happy in herself, Coleen has continued to face backlash.

Coleen Nolan has undergone a huge weight-loss transformation (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Coleen Nolan shows off weight loss

Yesterday (April 28), Coleen returned to Loose Women after it was taken off air following ITV’s major cuts.

On Instagram, the 61-year-old showed off her outfit, where she wore a bright orange shirt with long sleeves and black skintight leather trousers.

Coleen opted for black heels and styled her signature brunette hair down in waves.

Posing by a staircase, she flashed a radiant smile. She was also captured with her co-stars — Ruth Langsford, Janet Street Porter and Judi Love — on set.

Pleased to be back at work, Coleen wrote in her caption: “A lovely couple of days back on @loosewomen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

‘You don’t need to lose any more weight

Coleen’s comments section was a mixed bag. While many praised her for looking amazing, some attempted to slam her for losing weight.

“You look incredible and so so much younger x,” one user wrote.

“Looking absolutely fabulous. It was lovely to see you back,” another person shared.

“Oh wow, Colleen, you look amazing,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, another insisted: “Yes, you don’t need to lose any more weight.”

“Gone too thin now Coll, I think you have done enough,” another said.

“Mounjaro…” a third bluntly expressed.

‘How rude!’

Coleen’s followers had her back and came to her immediate defence.

“Women pulling other women down is soooo NOT a good look,” one hit back.

“What’s that got to do with you? How bloody rude,” another shared.

“Sod off,” a third wrote.

Coleen previously addressed the backlash, telling Bella magazine: “I tried to not let the trolls affect me, but it was hard when they were calling me fat and all these names, because those were things that I actually thought about myself.

“Now people attack me for the opposite, claiming I’ve lost too much weight.”

Coleen admitted: “I just can’t win.”

Read more: Inside Coleen Nolan’s weight-loss transformation as she drops from a size 20 to 14: From medication U-turn to 3-and-a-half stone backlash

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