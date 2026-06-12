Charity sinks further into crisis as her web of lies grows in Emmerdale

Charity Dingle’s loved ones can see she’s struggling in Emmerdale, but nobody knows the devastating truth about what she’s really going through.

Friday’s episode saw Charity desperately trying to hold herself together for Moses’ birthday, but by the end of the day it was clear she was reaching breaking point. And with spoilers revealing she tells yet another lie next week, viewers are becoming increasingly concerned about how much more she can take.

Mack wants her to get help (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s breakdown tonight

It was Moses’ birthday in Emmerdale on Friday and Charity was determined to make it special. She bought him the bike he wanted and decorated for the occasion.

But things quickly became overwhelming when Mack invited Ross and Sarah to join them, despite Charity hoping for a quieter celebration.

A comment from Ross pushed her over the edge and she ended up dropping the birthday cake before fleeing to the Woolpack toilets in tears.

Chas found her there and attempted to offer support. However, without knowing what Dr Todd had put her through, she couldn’t understand what was really wrong.

From Chas’ perspective, Charity had escaped the consequences of her baby lie, got away with stealing from Caleb and had even seen Todd leave the village. To her, it looked as though Charity had come out on top.

Encouraging her cousin to stop dwelling on things, Chas sent Charity back to Moses’ birthday meal at the Hide.

Charity tried to pretend she was okay in Emmerdale tonight, but it’s clear she’s not (Credit: ITV)

Later, Charity returned home with Mack and seduced him in an attempt to convince him everything was fine. But when he left to collect food, she broke down, sobbing that she wasn’t okay.

As the day continued, Mack became increasingly concerned and, after speaking with Vanessa, suggested that Charity might be suffering from postnatal depression.

Wanting to reassure him, Charity agreed to speak to Manpreet.

Manpreet believes Charity has postnatal depression (Credit: ITV)

Charity tells another lie in Emmerdale spoilers

However, next week when Manpreet checks in on her, Charity decides to go along with Mack’s theory.

Believing she is suffering from postnatal depression, Manpreet prescribes medication and offers her support.

But once she is alone, Charity is left facing the reality that she has told yet another lie.

Instead of opening up about the trauma she is carrying, she finds herself sinking even deeper into deception.

Mack later tells Sarah what is happening and she is overcome with guilt, convinced Charity’s struggles stem from acting as her surrogate.

When Sarah tries to help, Charity becomes upset that Mack has involved her.

Sarah is really upset thinking she’s caused Charity’s pain (Credit: ITV)

Sarah remains convinced she is responsible and desperately wants to make things right. Pressured for answers, Charity finally admits there is more going on than she has been saying.

But when Sarah asks her to explain, Charity shuts down and blames her problems on lack of sleep.

After Sarah leaves, Charity reaches for wine and sleeping pills, showing just how badly she is struggling.

Meanwhile, Sarah breaks down to Mack, blaming herself for everything.

With Charity continuing to push away the people trying to help her and her lies spiralling further out of control, the question is becoming harder to ignore. How much longer can she keep the truth hidden before everything comes crashing down?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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