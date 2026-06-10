Is that really the end? Dr Todd escapes justice and leaves Charity devastated in shock exit twist

Emmerdale viewers were left reeling tonight as Dr Todd appeared to drive off into the sunset without facing any consequences for sexually assaulting Charity Dingle.

After watching Charity bravely report the attack and put herself through a police investigation, many fans will be wondering the same thing. Is that really the end of Dr Todd? Because with so many unanswered questions still hanging over the storyline, it certainly doesn’t feel like it.

Todd really twisted the knife in Charity (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd packs up and leaves Emmerdale after final run-in with Charity

It’s been a hard watch this week after Charity Dingle was sexually assaulted by Dr Todd on Sunday night (June 7). She bravely reported it to the police despite knowing it could expose her baby lies.

Police carried out an examination to gather evidence before taking a statement from Charity.

Tonight (Wednesday June 10), Todd was brought in for questioning. But she stuck to her version of events.

Claiming the sex had been consensual, Todd dismissed the situation as a mistake and insisted Charity had become upset because their relationship was never going to be anything more.

She was released and wasted no time confronting Charity. Todd warned her she needed to retract her statement or she would reveal everything to Sarah and Jacob.

DS Reid later told Charity the investigation was ongoing, but there was not enough evidence to charge Todd at that point. Devastated and feeling completely let down, Charity decided to withdraw her statement.

Todd then packed the last of her belongings into her car and prepared to leave. As she drove away, she waved at Charity, leaving her feeling physically sick.

Will we see evil Todd again? (Credit: ITV)

Has Dr Todd left Emmerdale?

Although we know Caroline Harker, who plays Dr Todd, is leaving Emmerdale, it has not been confirmed whether this was her final appearance.

We asked Emmerdale for comment, but the show is keeping quiet about what happens next.

There are still several strands to the story. Alongside Charity’s baby lie and sexual assault ordeal, there is also the Jacob bullying storyline, which has yet to be fully resolved.

With so many loose ends remaining, it feels hard to believe Todd’s story is completely over.

Whether that means a return, further consequences or another twist remains to be seen. But after everything that has happened, viewers will undoubtedly be hoping this is not the last chapter in the story.

Charity is a wreck (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Charity?

Meanwhile, Charity is continuing to struggle.

Trying desperately to keep everything together, she finds herself increasingly isolated, with even Chas against her.

Mack begins to realise something is seriously wrong and starts to worry.

Next week Charity talks to Manpreet and claims she has postnatal depression. Sympathetic Manpreet prescribes her medication, but Charity feels more alone than ever because it means telling yet another lie.

Sarah also attempts to support her grandmother, feeling guilty about the situation. But Charity continues to spiral and turns to sleeping pills and wine.

With Todd gone and Charity’s trauma far from over, the fallout from this storyline looks set to continue long after tonight’s dramatic scenes.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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