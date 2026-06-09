In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Charity is struggling to cope after Dr Todd’s sexual assault and is forced to lie over what’s really caused her breakdown.

Elsewhere, it’s not good news for Cain when he gets his test results, and, who has kidnapped Lewis?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Charity spirals after Todd’s attack

Charity is suffering a breakdown following her sexual assault by Dr Todd and Manpreet goes to check on her.

Completely numb following what happened Charity lies it’s due to postnatal depression. Manpreet prescribes medication and Charity is left feeling utterly alone in her new lie.

2. Sarah’s guilt intensifies in Emmerdale spoilers

Mack tells Sarah what’s going on and Sarah feels awful that the surrogacy has caused such emotional pain. She tries to get Charity to talk to her, but Charity clams up, blaming a lack of sleep.

As Charity continues to deflect questions and downs sleeping pills with wine, Sarah breaks down over the state of her gran, and Mack consoles her.

3. Cain gets bad cancer news

Ms Rhodes informs Cain that his surgery was successful, but tests have shown it is likely the cancer has spread. Cain is devastated when he realises he’ll have to wait for treatment and that the side-effects could be permanent.

He decides not to tell the boys, but family secrets soon come spilling out…

4. Cain tries to make it up to Kyle in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain tells Kyle he’s proud of him and wants to go to his Army Cadets’ passing out. Kyle is delighted, but then looks and sees Cain’s seat is empty. Kyle is disappointed.

However, Cain has had a toilet accident and been forced to dash to the Woolpack with wet trousers. Embarrassed, he locks himself in the toilets and Charles comes in realising what’s happened.

Charles gives him a clean pair of trousers and after some words of encouragement from Bob and Charles, Cain returns and explains what happened to Kyle. Kyle isn’t embarrassed, he’s just pleased his dad came back.

5. Caleb works out he’s been scammed

Realising he’s been conned out of the £5k he sent to Steph, Caleb is furious to have been scammed so easily.

Ruby comments that the scammer knowing a private detail about Laurel and Ross means they are close to home. Caleb calls the police, but will they catch the con artist?

6. Caleb goes dodgy in Emmerdale spoilers

Annoyed at himself for being taken in Caleb decides he needs his edge back and tells Billy he’s starting a counterfeit goods operation out of the depot.

He tries to get Billy involved by offering him a percentage cut and Billy seriously considers it. Is it a big mistake, though?

7. Jai wants the truth

Jai is back from Canada and worried when he keeps hearing Archie’s name in connection with Caleb’s scam.

He demands answers from Kerry and accuses her and Archie of being involved. But will she admit the truth?

8. Lewis kidnapped in Emmerdale spoilers?

Vinny surprises Lewis with a trip to Madeira, but the spontaneity of it causes Lewis’ anxiety to spiral so he pulls out.

However Ross talks him into going and Lewis rushes out with his suitcase to meet his taxi so he can get to the airport and surprise Vinny. But then a van screeches to a halt and startles him…

Lewis is bundled into the van by men in balaclavas. Who are they? And what do they want with him?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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