Emmerdale fans plead ‘enough now’ as Cain makes huge U-turn and reunites with Moira

It was an emotional night for Cain and Moira Dingle in Emmerdale as their relationship was pushed to the brink before taking a surprising turn. After everything they’ve been through, viewers finally saw a glimmer of hope when Cain changed his mind about his future.

But while the couple appear back on track for now, fans are making one thing very clear. They don’t want the show to keep pushing the same storyline any further.

Cain’s decision rocked Liam (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Moira reach breaking point in Emmerdale

Wednesday’s episode (April 29) centred entirely on Cain and Moira as their relationship struggles took centre stage. Following their fallout over intimacy the night before, the tension between them remained high.

Moira opened up to Chas, admitting she was worried about how their sexual relationship might be affected. She was honest that intimacy matters to her and to their marriage.

At the same time, Liam tried to reason with Cain, encouraging him to believe they could find a way through. But Cain was focused on his fears, convinced that if he couldn’t perform, his marriage would suffer.

Despite Liam’s support, Cain stood firm. He had decided he would not go ahead with the surgery.

It was a tough decision for Cain (Credit: ITV)

Cain makes a last-minute decision

Liam failed to change his mind and later relayed the news to Moira and Chas, with Chas insisting Moira was the only one who could reach him.

When Moira tried, the conversation quickly unravelled. Cain brought up her past affair with Nate, accusing her of seeking intimacy elsewhere when things weren’t right at home.

Still struggling, Cain headed to Zak’s grave, where Eric Pollard found him. Their conversation proved significant, as Eric shared his own fears about living with Parkinson’s and what the future holds.

It was enough to make Cain think again. When Moira approached him once more, the mood shifted. The pair reconciled, and Cain revealed he would go ahead with the operation after all.

Moira and Cain are united again in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fans say Emmerdale storyline has gone far enough

Viewers were relieved to see Cain choose to fight his cancer, but many feel the show has now made its point.

The focus on Cain and Moira’s sex life has divided opinion, with some saying the message about men getting checked has come across clearly and doesn’t need repeating.

“Thank god we’ve established he’s having the operation. Can we now please stop talking about Coira’s sex life. You’ve got the message across about men, get yourselves checked,” one viewer wrote.

Another agreed: “Cain’s sex life is putting me off my breakfast,” while someone else replied: “Exactly this!”

“Dear Emmerdale, I don’t care about Cain’s sex life. I’m actually ok with him having no sex life because he won’t be impregnating any underage girls. And Moira deserves better,” added a fourth.

Others echoed the sentiment, with comments suggesting the topic has been overdone and risks putting people off.

While the storyline is far from over, especially with the impact of surgery still to come, fans are hoping the focus now shifts away from the more personal details and onto what lies ahead for Cain and Moira as a couple.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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