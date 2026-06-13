Trooping the Colour 2026: Princess Kate wows in blue as George, Charlotte and Louis’ appearances stun fans

Kate, Princess of Wales, has stunned in blue alongside her children for Trooping the Colour 2026 as King Charles’ official birthday parade takes place in London.

Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

On Saturday (June 13), the parade saw over 1000 soldiers, 200 horses and 300 musicians take part. As part of the celebrations, senior members of the royal family took part in a carriage procession towards Buckingham Palace.

The Wales family attended Trooping the Colour on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Royals attend Trooping the Colour 2026

King Charles and Queen Camilla travelled in one carriage, with the Prince of Wales, Prince Edward and Princess Anne following behind on horseback.

Queen Camilla wore a red silk crepe Grenadier Guards uniform dress from Fiona Care.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, 44, travelled in a second carriage behind with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Princess Catherine looked stunning in a light blue dress from Catherine Walker and matching hat from Philip Treacy. Meanwhile, George, 12, and Louis, eight, looked smart in dark suits.

They also wore light blue ties, sweetly matching with their mother.

Princess Charlotte, 11, wore a white dress with a matching bow in her hair, which she had styled in a half-up half-down look.

The Wales children waved to crowds who had gathered (Credit: BBC)

Princess of Wales’ blue outfit steals the show

The Princess of Wales’ blue outfit won over fans today, with many gushing on X. One person said: “The Princess of Wales is gorgeous, wow.”

Another wrote: “The Princess of Wales always looks stunning in blue.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looking so grown up today!

Someone else added: “The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have arrived at Buckingham Palace and my, Catherine outdid herself.”

George, Charlotte and Louis ‘all grown up’

Others commented on the Wales children, with one person saying: “Great to see the royal children with the Princess of Wales in the carriage, so grown up.”

Another gushed: “Prince George and Princess Charlotte looking so grown up today!”

Someone else agreed: “Aw they are all grown up.”

Another pointed out: “George’s baby face has gone.”

Prince George’s tie matched his mum Kate’s dress at Trooping the Colour (Credit: Photo by Matt Crossick/Shutterstock)

George and Louis match with mum Kate at Trooping the Colour

The Wales children often coordinate their outfits with their mother’s look at the event each year.

Many people spotted George and Louis’ matching tie to Kate’s dress.

One person wrote of Kate’s look: “Pretty colour and Prince George with a matching tie.”

Someone else commented: “Prince George wears a matching blue tie.”

So sweet!

Read more: Warning issued over Trooping the Colour as King Charles’ birthday parade set for this weekend

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