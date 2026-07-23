King Charles, Harry and Meghan are back in the spotlight after fresh claims about a private Highgrove reunion and a stark warning from the monarch.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travelled to Highgrove House last week with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

The visit reportedly brought them together with King Charles and Queen Camilla for their first family get-together in years.

The reported reunion split opinion straight away. Some saw a real thaw in the royal rift. Others questioned why Charles would open the door again after years of public criticism.

A source close to the King reportedly defended the decision with a simple line: “Blood is blood”.

Apparently Charles came away from the meeting feeling “very pleased” and time with Archie and Lilibet appears to have driven that mood.

An insider said alleged to Heat: “Charles came away from this visit very pleased. Spending time with Archie and Lilibet meant the world to him and he has told everyone they were an absolute delight. Bonding with his grandchildren was ultimately what led him to opening the door again to Harry and Meghan but Charles has really put his reputation at risk by inviting them back into the fold. It was nothing short of ground-breaking considering the amount of opposition he’s faced from others within the fold.”

Why the King Charles Harry and Meghan reunion has raised eyebrows

That reported risk now sits at the centre of the story. Charles may want peace, but the claims suggest he wants it on very firm terms.

According to the report, the King delivered a four-word ultimatum: “My rules, or else”.

The insider claimed Charles wanted Harry and Meghan to understand exactly where they stand. They said: “As much as this was a chance for Charles to spend time with his grandchildren, it wasn’t the only thing on the agenda. He also made a point to make sure Harry and Meghan understand exactly where they stand and that, from now on, things happen on his terms, or not at all. This is their absolute last chance, if they put a foot wrong again, that’s it; he is being very clear about that. Harry’s been told he needs to take a back seat and trust his father to handle things his way, in his timing, even if it’s slower than he and Meghan would like.”

Harry and Meghan were in the UK earlier this month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The one rule King Charles Harry and Meghan reportedly cannot ignore

The biggest issue involves privacy. Charles reportedly wants private family matters to stay private.

The insider said: “Above all else, they need to keep their mouths shut about anything that goes on behind Palace walls.”

They added: “If he can follow the rules there is a path back but if there are any more leaks or public tantrums or any signs of disrespect towards the monarchy, Charles has made it clear that will be the end of things for good, this is well and truly the last chance.”

For now, King Charles Harry and Meghan remain at the centre of intense royal speculation. If these claims are accurate, Charles has opened the door a crack. He has also made clear that one more misstep could shut it for good.

Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

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