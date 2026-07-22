Prince George’s birthday celebrations have begun with a fresh new portrait from Prince William and Princess Kate as their eldest son turns 13.

The future King looked strikingly formal in the image. He smiled for the camera at Kensington Palace in a dark suit with no tie.

William and Kate shared the photo on their social media accounts. They added the simple message: “Happy 13th Birthday, George!”

As per reports, photographer Matt Porteous took the portrait after Trooping the Colour last month. He has photographed the family before and remains a trusted favourite.

Why this Prince George birthday photo feels like a big royal moment

This Prince George birthday is more than a family celebration. It also marks the start of a major new chapter.

George has now become a teenager and is preparing to start at Eton College in September.

That move will see him follow Prince William’s path. It also brings him closer to the role waiting for him in the future.

The new portrait also highlights how quickly he is growing up. In recent public appearances, George has looked taller and more confident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

That was especially clear during a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire late last month. George joined Princess Kate there for Armed Forces Day.

He sat in the cockpit of aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight during the visit. He also appeared at Wimbledon for the men’s final on July 12.

George is 13 today (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Criticism over Prince George’s suit at Wimbledon

Prince George’s appearance at Wimbledon earlier this month caused quite a stir.

With a heatwave gripping the UK at the time, some royal fans shared their concern over Prince George’s formal look for Wimbledon.

One fan said on X: “My heart cries when I look at poor George; why can’t he just wear some nice, trendy shorts and a t-shirt? He can play the suit and tie prince for long enough; just let him be a kid for once.”

Another said: “Prince George looks hot in that full suit at Wimbledon. I respect that English are formal and keep tradition, but feel bad for the kid lol. Could they not have let him wear a polo shirt or something?”

A third penned: “Beautiful family, but Prince George will feel the heat in the suit and tie.”

Another commented: “Let Prince George take his jacket off, he’s only a kid and it’s boiling hot! I’ve hardly managed to move off my sofa today.”

However, another person said: “It’s called dress code.”

Someone else chimed in: “It’s a requirement of Wimbledon that smart attire is worn. Therefore Prince George is respecting tradition and requirements of the dress code!!!”

What George was wearing was in keeping with the rules regarding how those sitting in the Royal Box should conduct themselves.

Happy Birthday, Prince George!

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