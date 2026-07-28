Nicola Roberts has sparked debate online after sharing a series of rare photos with her baby daughter, with some social media users criticising the way she was carrying the newborn.

The Jump hitmaker welcomed her first child with partner Mitch Hahn in May. She announced the news with a heartwarming selfie of her daughter resting peacefully on her chest.

She captioned the post: “Me and my pretty little lady have been enjoying the sunshine and snuggles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@nicolaroberts)

Fans express their concerns for Nicola Roberts’s baby

On Instagram, the Girls Aloud star, 40, recently gave followers a glimpse into life as a new mum, posting pictures from a trip to the park with her two-month-old daughter. One of the snaps showed Nicola carrying her baby in a pink and brown sling.

Many fans praised the sweet update. However, others expressed concern over how the baby appeared to be positioned in the carrier, with several offering safety advice in the comments.

“Yes, baby is way too slumped down in the carrier. That’s really dangerous as her airway will be constricted,” one fan warned.

Another fan said: “Please do shorten the straps on your baby carrier so baby’s head is higher up, for safe carrying. High enough to be able to kiss your baby’s head.”

Meanwhile, a third fan added: “This is said with love – baby is far too low, she should be high enough for you to kiss the carrier.

“Sorry not meaning to be a downer, it’s just very important advice that’s shown to save lives.”

ED! has contacted Nicola’s reps for comment.

In May, Nicola welcomed a daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Motherhood looks great on you’

The photograph only gave a glimpse of the moment and not everyone focused on the baby carrier, however. Plenty of followers congratulated Nicola and commented on how happy she looked.

One person said: “Motherhood looks great on you, thanks for the update. Glad to see your both well.”

“Oh how gorgeous this is to see! So happy for you and your little family, she’s so precious,” another shared.

“Aw this is so cute. Hope you and little one have a lovely summer,” a third remarked.

“Awww Mummy!! So lovely to see xx,” a fourth said.

Outside of Girls Aloud, Nicola has pursued a successful career on her own. In 2011, she released a solo album, Cinderella’s Eyes, which was met with critical acclaim.

In 2020, she competed on the first UK series of The Masked Singer as Queen Bee. She won the show and has since appeared as a guest judge.

Meanwhile, while writing her own material, she has penned hits for the likes of fellow Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

In addition to singing, she has also acted, starring in West End shows City of Angels and Hadestown.

Following the death of Sarah Harding, Girls Aloud reunited for a 2023 arena tour. During the shows, they paid tribute to Sarah.

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