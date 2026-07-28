Emma Atkins promises Charity’s final Emmerdale scenes with Dr Todd will leave viewers stunned

Emmerdale favourite Emma Atkins has hinted that Charity Dingle will finally come face-to-face with Dr Caitlyn Todd in an explosive showdown before the villain’s shocking murder.

Fans already know Dr Todd is heading for a grisly end, with flashforward scenes confirming the villain will be found dead. But before that happens, it looks like Charity will get one last chance to confront her.

Dr Todd will be killed off (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd’s murder looms in Emmerdale

Charity has been determined to bring Dr Todd to justice after everything she’s put her through, as well as the harm she’s caused to others.

After tracking down another of Todd’s victims, Helen, Charity hoped she could gather enough evidence to see the doctor jailed.

Sadly, Helen admitted she couldn’t face speaking publicly about her own sexual assault by Todd, leaving Charity’s plans at a standstill.

Even so, Todd has no shortage of enemies. Charity, Mack, Vanessa and Jacob all have reasons to want revenge following Charity’s rape and Todd’s treatment of Jacob at work.

Flashforward scenes have already revealed Todd lying dead in a pool of blood. But, the identity of her killer – and exactly when she dies – remains a mystery.

Charity will face Todd again (Credit: ITV)

Emma Atkins promises explosive Charity and Todd scenes

Speaking recently to the Mirror, Charity actress Emma Atkins revealed that viewers can expect a dramatic final confrontation between Charity and Dr Todd before the villain’s death.

Emma said: “She definitely gets to have her moment with her. The audience is owed that, because they’ve followed this journey. I don’t want to give too much away, but it’s absolutely brilliant.

“It was written so well, and Caroline Harker [who plays Dr. Todd] played it so fantastically. I think the audience will be blown away with the outcome, and shocked. There’s some kind of retribution and justice in its own way, and you’ll see that moving forward.”

Emma also hinted at how Charity might feel if Todd dies before ever facing prison. She admitted: “I think she would be okay with Todd dying without justice.”

But with Todd’s murder drawing ever closer, could Charity be the one who kills her? And what really happens during their final showdown?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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