Emma Atkins breaks silence as Emmerdale confirms fans’ worst fears in devastating Charity assault storyline

Emmerdale has confirmed a devastating new twist in Charity Dingle’s ongoing ordeal, as her feud with Dr Todd will result in a sexual assault.

In deeply upsetting scenes airing next week, Charity will become the victim at Todd’s hands as the soap tackles the rarely explored issue of female-on-female sexual violence.

The storyline marks a major new chapter in Charity’s struggle as she continues to battle the fallout from Todd’s blackmail and the secret she is desperately trying to keep hidden.

Charity is to be assaulted in dark Dr Todd storyline in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd sexually assaults Charity Dingle in Emmerdale

On Sunday June 7, Charity finds herself overwhelmed by guilt and convinced she has nowhere left to turn. In a moment of desperation, she challenges Todd to tell Sarah the truth.

Despite all of her threats, Todd can’t go through with it. She admits instead that she enjoys the chaos that surrounds Charity’s life.

But any sense of calm is short-lived.

The uneasy truce quickly breaks down when Todd’s darker side resurfaces and she becomes aggressive, sexually assaulting Charity in a shocking turn of events.

In the aftermath, Charity struggles to process what has happened. As she wrestles with the trauma alone, questions remain over whether she will eventually open up to her family and friends or continue suffering in silence.

Dr Todd has a hold over Charity with her blackmail (Credit: ITV)

‘Difficult viewing’ ahead, says Emmerdale producer

Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper has spoken about the storyline and the themes it will explore.

She said: “Charity’s storyline will explore the impact of sexual violence.

“Though this heinous act is fundamentally about power, we’ll explore the complexities of how Charity processes her trauma when the perpetrator is a woman.”

She added: “With little conversation surrounding female-on-female assault, we’ll explore the overwhelming feelings of isolation many survivors experience. [We] will examine the disparity between the legal term sexual assault and the fact that many women in Charity’s position feel this minimises what’s happened to them, because they feel like they’ve been raped.

“Though difficult viewing at times, Charity’s resilience will inspire hope as she confronts what has happened to her.”

The truce between Todd and Charity certainly doesn’t last long (Credit: ITV)

Emma Atkins opens up on Charity’s emotional assault storyline

Emma Atkins, who plays Charity, has revealed the emotional impact the storyline has had on her as an actress.

“This has been one of the most demanding and significant storylines I’ve had to navigate as Charity,” she explained.

“We know her as a tough, resilient character, but this trauma will expose a deep, raw vulnerability that has been heartbreaking at times to play.”

Emma added: “I hope this storyline gives even one person the courage to speak out or helps others understand the quiet devastation of trauma.”

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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