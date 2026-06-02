Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics as Charity assaulted and Caleb is conned out of £5,000

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, things get worse for Charity when Todd turns really nasty and assaults her. What will she do next?

Elsewhere, Lydia confronts Sam after Kim’s affair accusations, and Archie scams Caleb leaving Kerry stunned.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Charity assualted

Charity can’t find the money to pay off Todd and feeling overwhelmed, she drowns her sorrows in booze. Then, drunk, she confronts the devious doctor and dares her to expose the secret.

Todd backs down, unable to publicly destroy Sarah’s life.

It looks like a temporary truce is formed when Todd admits she enjoys Charity’s chaotic life. However, before long Todd’s true nature surfaces and Charity is subjected to an assault.

2. Lydia confronts Sam in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim spots more signs Sam and Laurel are having an affair when she sees him sneaking out of Laurel’s house. Believing this confirms her suspicions, she eventually reveals everything to Lydia.

Lydia is devastated, but then starts to believe the theory. Kim offers to go with her to confront Sam.

Storming into the Woolpack Lydia sees Laurel and Sam hugging and thinks her worst fears have been confirmed. She confronts Sam in front of a now-silent pub. Will Sam reveal the truth about his dance lessons?

Laurel is soon left mortified…

3. Laurel dumps Ross

Ross wants to take Laurel out and she is uneasy that he is taking their relationship to another level. Nicola can’t see why she’s getting so worried about it. But Laurel soon ends things with Ross to stop it getting too serious and he is hurt.

4. Archie scams Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers

Caleb rewards Billy for stepping up to the plate and bringing in new business while Jai is away.

When Caleb then gets a call from ‘Steph’ asking for money, he gives Billy his account password and tells him to secretly transfer £5000 to her for a London flat.

It soon becomes clear Steph is actually in Thailand with her new boyfriend and didn’t make the call at all. And then we find out Archie Breckle has an AI recording of Steph’s voice.

When Kerry delivers a computer Archie ordered with Caleb’s money she is suspicious.

She soon catches him with the AI copy of Steph’s voice and realises he’s scammed Caleb. How will she react?

5. Gabby’s obsession deepens

Gabby launches her healthy food at the Hide, confident it will be a success. Soon she is thrilled to see the incredible reviews.

However, once alone she starts scrolling through healthy eating posts on social media and it starts to lead her down a darker path.

6. Graham helps Kyle in Emmerdale spoilers

Graham wants Kyle to talk to Cain. But he is still taking him under his own wing and gifts him an old army watch. Will Kyle accept it?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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