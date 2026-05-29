‘He’s irredeemable:’ EastEnders fans predict a bleak exit for a once popular character Zack Hudson

Zack’s future in EastEnders could be bleak, according to fans.

They spotted a worrying ‘clue’ about what could be in store for womanising Mr Hudson thanks to his bad behaviour!

In fact, they reckon Zack’s fallen so fara, they could be about to be killed off!

But are they right?

Zack behaved very badly at the wedding (Credit: BBC)

Zack’s future in EastEnders looks bleak

Zack didn’t cover himself with glory this week, behaving badly at Vicki’s wedding to Ross, and sulking all over the place when the couple finally tied the knot.

In one scene, a particularly sullen Zack stared into the water of the pond in the park where the wedding had taken place.

And it’s that moment that has led fans to be convinced that Zack’s time in Albert Square could be up.

“That shot of Zack felt… ominous,” said one viewer, predicting a gloomy future for the love rat.

Zack’s reflection (Credit: BBC)

More drama on the way?

But it wasn’t just the stylised camera shot that put fans on alert. It was also the return of Zack’s ex, Whitney.

“I wonder if Zack’s getting killed off now?” mused another fan. “Doesn’t make sense bringing Whitney back just for that when it could have easily been a phone call.”

And others thought about the flash forward we saw, giving us a glimpse of New Year’s Day 2027 in Walford.

“Was he in the flash forward, I can’t remember,” one fan asked.

The answer to that is, no: Zack wasn’t in the flash forward.

But there were lots of characters who weren’t seen in that tiny look at next year’s drama. So we’re not sure that means anything!

Zack needs help (Credit: BBC)

Could Zack take his own life?

Some fans were concerned about Zack’s mental health, with even his son Barney pointing out he needs help.

And a few viewers went as far to predict that Zack could even take his own life.

“As soon as I saw that scene I feared he might take his own life,” a sympathetic fan shared on social media. “Zack knows he messed up but Whitney’s moved on, his son and daughter don’t live with him and Vicki used him.”

But others weren’t so sympathetic, saying they thought Zack’s own behaviour had caused his exit to be inevitable

“His character is completely irredeemable now,” one fan shared. “How can one minute Whitney be the love of his life, then he ruins a wedding saying Vicki is the only one?”

Sharon would be devastated if anything happened to Zack (Credit: BBC)

What is Zack’s future in EastEnders?

Other viewers were concerned about the effect Zack dying could have on others.

“If Zack does die that’ll be crazy on Barney losing two dads in a year,” said one worried fan.

And others were sure that Zack’s link to Sharon – one of the original characters to still be in EastEnders – meant he’s safe.

“I can’t see them killing off Sharon’s only blood relative bar Albie,” one fan decided. Though they did seem to have forgotten Sharon’s sister, Vicki. Not blood related, perhaps – Sharon was adopted – but there’s definitely a sibling bond!

What do you think? Are Zack’s days numbered?