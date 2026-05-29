Coronation Street Chesney star Sam Aston and wife Briony announce baby number four in adorable family update

Coronation Street favourite and Chesney Brown star Sam Aston has shared some lovely family news, revealing that he and his wife Briony are expecting their fourth child together.

The couple, who are already proud parents to three young children, confirmed the happy announcement on Thursday, May 28, with a heartwarming reveal that quickly had fans gushing online. Their growing brood will soon be turning from five to six as they prepare to welcome baby number four.

Sam’s followers have since been calling the post ‘the best announcement ever,’ praising the couple for involving all three of their children in the sweet and playful pregnancy video.

Sam and Briony are expecting (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony expecting fourth baby

Sharing the news on Instagram, Sam and Briony posted a fun video featuring their three children sliding across the floor in a coordinated chain. Sonny, 5, Daisy, 4, and Hazel, 2, could be seen taking part in the playful clip, before little Hazel revealed baby scan photos to confirm the exciting news.

The video then flashed up the words: “Here we go again… Baby Aston #4.” A Christmas tree emoji was added to the text, suggesting the new arrival is expected in December.

The caption featured four coloured heart emojis, reflecting the couple’s growing family as they prepare for a festive baby arrival later this year.

To match the upbeat tone, the couple chose House Of Pain’s Jump Around as the soundtrack for the lively announcement clip.

Fans were quick to react, with many hailing it as the ‘best announcement ever’ and praising the creativity behind the reveal.

One follower commented: “Best announcement ever! You are treasured already little one.”

Sam’s co-stars have congratulated the couple (Credit: ITV)

Soap co-stars rush to congratulate couple over baby news

It didn’t take long for congratulations to pour in from Sam’s Coronation Street co-stars.

Former Jenny Connor actress Sally Ann Matthews wrote: “I was literally thinking about you yesterday and whether you’d have any more! Congratulations to you all!!!!! x”

Sacha Parkinson added: “LOVE THIS!! Congratulations guysssssss xxxx”

Hayley Tamaddon shared her excitement, saying: “Awwww congratulations,” while This Morning’s Queen of Soaps Sharon Marshall also chimed in with: “Fantastic news.”

Another fan wrote: “Oh my goodness this is soooo exciting!!! Congratulations.”

One final comment read: “Aww amazing massive congratulations to you all.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!