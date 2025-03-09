Dancing on Ice star Sam Aston has been announced as the 2025 winner – but it’s fair to say the result has ruffled a few feathers.

The ITV show wrapped up its 17th series on Sunday (March 9) and aired an epic finale – fronted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern.

The remaining contestants, Anton Ferdinand, Sam Aston, and Michaela Strachan battled it out to become the champ.

However, it was Corrie star Sam who was announced as the winner of the 2025 series.

Dancing on Ice 2025 winner revealed

During the Dancing on Ice final, the three celebs performed once more, showing off the skills they’ve accumulated over the past few months.

And judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse were on hand to share their thoughts.

But it was Sam who impressed viewers the most, as he was revealed to be this year’s winner at the end of the show.

Meanwhile, Michaela Strachan came in second place, and Anton Ferdinand was third.

Viewers divided

Dancing on Ice viewers had a lot to say too about Sam winning the ITV show.

“Sam was definitely better tonight but I thought Michaela would get it,” mused one person.

A second chimed in: “Congrats to fab winners Sam and Molly and equally brilliant runners-up Michaela and Mark! Pleased for Anton and Annette too.”

Once again the voting public get it wrong

However, other fans were not happy. Someone else fumed: “Worst final in all seasons.”

Another person penned: “Once again the voting public get it wrong.” A third said: “Wrong decision tonight.”

A fourth proclaimed: “Lmfao. Once again the better skater loses. not watching this show anymore.”

