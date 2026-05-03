‘Mortified’ Alison Hammond on footage she wished had never came out: ‘I wasn’t happy with it’

Alison Hammond recently revealed the viral moment that she wished was never released after being left “mortified” by it.

Since shooting to fame in 2002 thanks to her appearance on Big Brother, Alison has become one of TV’s go-to presenter. From stints on Great British Bake Off to Your Song – which is on today (April 3), Alison has kept busy.

And over the years, she’s been a part of some iconic memes that have amassed millions of views online. But according to Alison, there is one in particular that she “wasn’t happy” with being broadcast on TV.

Alison’s been involved in some iconic internet moments (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond’s ‘mortifying’ viral moment

Back in 2024, Alison had viewers in stitches when she took a tumble on The Great British Bake Off. Alison had got onto one of the tables and as she moved her legs, she fell off backwards.

Giggling on the floor, Alison told the cameras: “Don’t come over here. Leave me. Leave me.” Co-host Noel Fielding then came over and quipped: “That’s the best thing I’ve ever seen, ever.”

But it appears Alison was not too happy about the footage coming out.

Things took an awkward turn for Alison (Credit: Channel 4)

Alison ‘would have preferred that it didn’t come out’

“There are things that have gone viral and I wasn’t happy with it,” she told XCity Magazine. Alison added: “It was so unladylike, but people loved it,” before clarifying that the moment was completely accidental.

She continued: “I was mortified. I would have preferred that it didn’t come out. That’s where you have to separate the world of what people like and your own ego.”

Alison also shared that she has often asked footage of her crying to be edited out as she thinks she is an “an ugly crier.” She explained: “So whenever I cry, I ask them, ‘Don’t put that in.'”

Alison wished the footage was never aired (Credit: Channel 4)

‘It went wrong and it was very shameful’

Meanwhile taking about the incident on The One Show in 2025, Alison was quizzed on what she was trying to do before she fell.

“I’ll tell you what I was trying to do. So I made this big thing, I just wanted to move my legs, imagine my arms are my legs, I just wanted to go like this [fans arms] with my legs,” she said.

Alison added: “But I leaned back and I thought I was touching something but there was nothing there, and then my whole weight took me over.”

She went on: “I was showing off basically,” as she laughed. Alison continued: “Not going to lie, I was showing off. And it went wrong and it was very shameful. But you know what? That’s life.”

Watch Alison on Your Song on Sunday (May 3) at 9:00pm on Channel 4.

Read more: Heartbreaking threat from her father that triggered Alison Hammond’s life-long battle with her weight

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