‘Are they gonna have a punch-up?!’ Britain’s Got Talent ‘chaos’ tonight as contestant offers to fight KSI

Katherine O’Malley returned to Britain’s Got Talent tonight (May 2). But her semi-final performance didn’t just get people talking… it nearly sparked a full-on ringside moment.

Her musical medley featured a surprise appearance from husband Joe, who joined her on stage for a tap-dancing finale. But while the routine had a twist, not everyone on the panel was impressed.

KSI was pretty harsh on Katherine and Joe on tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: ITV)

KSI and Alesha Dixon buzz Katherine and Joe

As hosts Ant and Dec crossed to the judges, they immediately picked up on two red buzzers.

“KSI, Alesha, you both buzzed I noticed,” Ant said.

“I tried to buzz loads of times,” KSI replied. “I didn’t like it one bit if I’m honest. And I’m sorry bro, but that was the worst tap dancing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Alesha Dixon was slightly more diplomatic.

“The song choices were genius,” she said, “and the only reason I buzzed is I think the two of you are better together. And then there you are, look at you, the little treat we didn’t know we were getting tonight.”

Joe ended up challenging KSI to a fight after his critique of their act (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent star declares: ‘Actually, I’m an ex-boxer’

But things quickly escalated when Joe decided he had something to say.

“I want to, it’s for this guy,” he said, pointing at KSI. “Actually, I’m an ex-boxer,” he added – prompting a huge reaction from the audience.

“Bring it on, bring it on,” KSI shot back, jumping out of his seat.

Katherine also looked unimpressed by the judges’ comments (Credit: ITV)

‘Not again! Not again!’

Sensing things slipping into chaos, Dec stepped in.

“Hang on, hang on,” said Dec. “Not again, not again,” he added – referencing the explosive I’m A Celebrity South Africa final.

But Joe wasn’t done.

“I’ve always likes Muhammad Ali,” he continued, while tap dancing – as Ant and Dec pleaded: “Joe! Joe! We want to talk to your wife.”

Katherine eventually ushered him off stage before calmly finishing the interview.

Ant then joked to Dec: “Mind you, I’d pay to see that fight on pay per view, wouldn’t you?”

Ant and Dec struggled to keep control of the live show (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent tonight: ‘Are they going to have a punch-up?!’

Viewers watching at home were just as stunned by the unexpected turn.

“Oh dear what’s just happened,” said one.

“Did anyone peep the look the husband gave KSI just then?” another asked.

“What does him being an ex boxer got to do with it? Are they going to have a punch-up?!” a third wrote.

“It’s like I’m A Celebrity again!” another said.

“The whole thing is so chaotic it makes me feel on edge!” one viewer admitted.

“Tonight’s show is chaotic,” another concluded.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden branded ‘rude’ over her behaviour towards Fabian Fox tonight

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