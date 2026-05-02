Gogglebox cast stunned by I’m A Celebrity chaos as Adam Thomas dubbed ‘most unhappy winner ever’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s chaotic live final got the Gogglebox treatment last night (May 1) as the cast watched the show – and, honestly, it might’ve been even more entertaining the second time around.

Viewers already watched Adam Thomas crowned series Legend on April 24… but not before things spectacularly unravelled thanks to Jimmy Bullard, with David Haye jumping in for good measure.

It was messy, awkward and completely chaotic. So naturally, the Gogglebox lot had a field day reliving every second…

Gogglebox cast members Sophie and Pete couldn’t believe their eyes (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast react to chaotic I’m A Celebrity scenes

As Jimmy’s temper flared all over again, fan favourites Jenny and Lee looked like they’d accidentally tuned into a totally different show.

“Take a break, take a break!” Lee joked, pretending to be in Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly’s ears as they desperately tried to steer the ship.

When Sinitta stormed off, Giles didn’t miss a beat: “Sinitta’s leaving, Mary!”

Meanwhile, Sophie summed it up perfectly: “This is absolutely phenomenal.”

New mum Helena clocked what everyone at home was thinking, too, as Adam looked less “King of the Jungle” and more “please let this end”: “You know what that sad man needs? A crown.”

Giles and Mary were also shocked as the scenes unfolded (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Most awkward thing I’ve ever watched’

Things didn’t get any smoother once the crown finally made an appearance — especially when Sam Thompson stepped in to present it.

“And now he’s got Sam Thompson presenting the crown,” Sophie laughed, as Pete piled on: “Could it get any worse?”

“He’s been through enough,” she added.

Elsewhere, Daniella and Danielle didn’t hold back: “It’s the most awkward thing I’ve ever watched. Adam is the most unhappy I’m A Celebrity finalist I’ve ever seen.”

Pete wrapped it up with the line of the night: “Usually they set the fireworks off afterwards, not before!”

Ellie and Izzi watched open-mouthed (Credit: Channel 4)

Viewers weren’t laughing though…

While the Gogglebox cast saw the funny side, plenty of viewers at home were far less amused.

More than 1,000 complaints were sent to Ofcom following the live final, with many accusing the show of crossing the line during the explosive on-air row.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity baddie David Haye slammed for showing ‘dark side of fame’ by jungle alum Josie Gibson

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