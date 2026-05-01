Alison Hammond is taking on an exciting new role as the host of a brand-new ITV game show – but it casts doubt on her presenting Strictly Come Dancing.

The This Morning presenter, 51, will be at the helm of Name That Tune and has described the opportunity as “epic”, saying she’s eager to get started.

The show is a revival of a classic format that originally aired in the 1970s and 1980s, bringing a fresh twist to a much-loved favourite.

Alison Hammond was in the running for Strictly Come Dancing but has landed a new job (Credit: Splash News)

The series will see music-loving contestants go head-to-head. They will test their knowledge as they try to identify songs performed live by the show’s in-house band.

Featuring hits from some of the world’s biggest artists, each episode builds towards a tense finale, with viewers at home encouraged to play along.

With such a lively format, it’s no surprise Alison is thrilled about the role.

But with her name in the mix to become a new Strictly Come Dancing presenter, it now seems unlikely she will be able to do both jobs.

Alison Hammond takes on hosting role

Alison continues to strengthen her status as one of ITV’s most in-demand presenters.

Alongside her regular This Morning*slot, she’s also fronting Alison Hammond: For the Love of Dogs.

Now, she’s stepping into the spotlight to lead Name That Tune – a role perfectly suited to her energetic personality.

The show’s live band features top-tier musicians who’ve worked with global stars including Adele and the Spice Girls, adding serious musical credibility.

Alison admits it may be hard to stay composed once the music starts.

She said: “As a huge music fan, my biggest challenge will be not grabbing the mic and singing along when one of my favourite songs comes on!

“I grew up loving the original show, so being part of this reboot feels like a full-circle moment.

“I can’t wait to get into the studio, put contestants to the test and see who really knows their music. With the incredible band bringing these songs to life, it’s going to be bigger, louder and more fun than ever.”

Lionel Blair was one of the original hosts of Name That Tune in the 1980s (Credit: Thames Television)

History of Name That Tune

The format first began in the US on NBC Radio back in 1952. It then made its way to the UK in 1976 on ITV, where it was hosted by Tom O’Connor.

Lionel Blair later took over presenting duties in 1984, helping cement its popularity with family audiences until it ended in 1988.

The show has since had brief revivals, including a late-90s version on Channel 5 hosted by Jools Holland, and appearances in specials like Gameshow Marathon and Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow.

Now, ITV is bringing it back once again for a modern audience.

When will it air?

ITV confirmed the reboot on May 1, 2026, following the format’s recent success in the US.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s director of entertainment (reality and daytime), described it as a “fun family series” that allows both contestants and viewers to test their music knowledge.

While there’s no confirmed launch date yet, it’s expected to arrive sometime later in 2026 – or possibly in 2027.

Either way, fans can expect a lively, feel-good show packed with nostalgia and big tunes.

‘Please stop putting her on any shows’

Following the news of Alison’s new gig, ED! readers were not pleased.

“Her again!!!!!!!!” one user fumed.

“No. Not motor mouth,” another person shared.

“No, not her,’ a third remarked.

“Please stop putting her on any shows,” a fourth said.

Elsewhere online, people mocked Alison’s new job.

“Lovely to see she’s finally got some work,” one person expressed.

“Nice to see Alison Hammond finally picking up some work on the telly. Long overdue,” another shared.

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