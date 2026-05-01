Beverley Callard ‘popping the champagne’ as cancer results back and it’s ‘great news’

Beverley Callard has shared that she’s “popping the champagne” after receiving some encouraging news in her cancer battle.

The former soap star revealed her breast cancer diagnosis back in February and has continued to keep fans updated throughout her treatment journey. Now, Beverley has told followers she has been given a positive update as she prepares for the next stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard)

Beverley Callard issues positive cancer update

Taking to Instagram last night (Thursday, April 30), Beverley spoke directly to fans and revealed the latest results.

Speaking to camera, she said: “I’ve got absolutely great news.

“One of the lymph nodes that they’d sent over for testing to see how aggressive the cancer would be, it’s on low numbers, which is really good.”

Beverley then explained that it means treatment can now move forward.

“That means I can begin the radiotherapy very soon, which I’m pleased about. So the next step is coming ahead. Thank you for all your messages, I’m sending loads of love,” she said.

Clearly delighted, Beverley then added: “I am popping champagne! Wahey!”

Her husband John also appeared briefly in the clip, popping his head in to say: “What a [bleeping] journey!”

Beverley shared some good news (Credit: Splash News)

Beverley Callard supported by fans

Alongside the video, Beverley wrote: “Well… the results are in and we are popping the champagne! I can’t begin to explain the relief… now on to the next steps. What a journey it’s been so far… sending love and thanks to everyone.”

Her followers were quick to send their love in the comments.

“Oh my God, I’m so happy Bev,” Seann Walsh wrote.

“So happy for you queen Bev,” GK Barry said.

“So proud of you Beverley,” Denise Welch commented.

“Ahhhh bev I’m sooooo happy for you, Jon and the family,” Anton Ferdinand added.

Beverley’s fans sent their well wishes (Credit: RTE One)

Beverley ‘wiped out’ by live final

The update comes only days after Beverley admitted the live I’m A Celebrity final had left her feeling “wiped out” after appearing virtually.

In an Instagram video, she said: “Haven’t posted for a couple of days… I’ve been totally wiped out! I guess this is normal but one late night and I’m out of action for days.”

She added: “I’ve not posted for a few days because I stayed up really late on Friday night. Well late for me, because I had to do a Zoom for the I’m A Celeb final, which was a great talking point.

“The internet went down halfway through so I didn’t finish. Put loads of makeup on and stuck my eyelashes on and did all that and it was hardly worth it, but never mind. I was late to bed and I was wiped for days, absolutely wiped. Does anyone else feel like that with one late night? Is that what cancer does to you sometimes? I don’t know.”

Fans will no doubt be thrilled to hear Beverley is now celebrating a much brighter update as she looks ahead to radiotherapy.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Beverley Callard in tears as she reveals truth behind jungle exit following off-air collapse

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