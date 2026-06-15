Kelvin and Liz Fletcher react as the future of their reality TV show Fletchers’ Family Farm is revealed

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher have shared their delight after ITV confirmed Fletchers’ Family Farm will return for not one, but two more series.

The couple admitted they never imagined their farming adventure would become such a huge television success when they first opened the gates to viewers.

Now, after attracting record audiences, the broadcaster has commissioned two further runs of the popular series.

Fletchers’ Family Farm will be back after record success (Credit: ITV)

The announcement means fans can look forward to even more countryside adventures from Kelvin, Liz and their children.

ITV says Fletchers’ Family Farm is now the best performing title in its Sunday slot over the past decade. This makes it one of the broadcaster’s biggest factual success stories in recent years.

Fletchers’ Family Farm returning for two more series

Fletchers’ Family Farm first arrived on screens in 2023. Viewers have now watched four series following the family’s life on the farm.

The programme has continued to go from strength to strength. ITV has revealed it has attracted 6.3 million streams on ITVX this year alone.

The success has also earned the family a place at this year’s National Television Awards.

Fletchers’ Family Farm has been nominated in the Best Reality Docuseries category. The winners are due to be announced in September.

The show follows Kelvin, Liz and their four children as they navigate the realities of farming life. It comes after swapping their previous showbiz lifestyle for the countryside.

Viewers have watched the family celebrate successes, overcome setbacks and take on the daily challenges that come with running a working farm.

Thanks to the programme’s popularity, ITV has now confirmed it will continue through to at least 2027.

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner, ITV Entertainment & Daytime, said: “The response to this show has been incredible, so we’re thrilled to return to the farm for two more series.

“The show continues to capture family life in all its chaos and charm and there’s plenty more laughter, hard work and unforgettable moments still to come.”

Fletchers’ Family Farm has also been nominated for a National Television Award (Credit: ITV)

Kelvin and Liz Fletcher react to show news

Kelvin and Liz said they are thrilled to be returning to screens for two more series.

The couple said: “We’re delighted to be returning for series five and six, what started as a simple desire to share our family’s journey has grown into something far bigger than we ever imagined.

“We’d like to thank ITV for their continued support and belief in the series and Daisybeck Studios for creating such a true account of our lives.”

The news has gone down a treat with viewers. Many have been eager for updates on the future of the programme.

A start date for series five has not yet been announced. Fans are hoping it will return later this year.

One viewer wrote on Instagram: “Sundays just aren’t the same without a new series on the TV. Pleasssssseee hurry back!!”

Another added: “Your family programmes are one of the best on tv, thank you, such a genuine lovely hard working family.”

A third commented: “Missing watching you both and your beautiful family!”

With two more series now officially on the way, fans can look forward to plenty more family moments, farming challenges and countryside chaos from the Fletchers.

We can’t wait!

Read more: Love Is Blind UK fans ‘pulled back in’ as trailer for new After the Altar show drops

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page