Kate Garraway was caught in a very relatable Good Morning Britain mishap today (July 30) after a loo break ran over, leaving her creeping back onto the sofa during a live interview.

The presenter was fronting Thursday’s show with Adil Ray, and the pair’s easy sparring has delivered unscripted GMB moments before. In one separate live exchange, Adil Ray walked off the Good Morning Britain set after Kate made a cheeky remark, but this time the chaos came from a badly timed dash off-camera.

Kate Garraway caught sneaking back onto Good Morning Britain

The slip-up unfolded while Adil was speaking to Strictly Come Dancing stars Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu about Celebrity Hunted.

Kate had left the studio during the ad break, but did not quite make it back before the programme moved on. As a clip from Amy and Carlos’ time on the Channel 4 show played, Amy paused amid a small commotion and said: “Oh, good morning!”

The camera then returned to the sofa, where Kate was making her way back into position. Looking flustered, she apologised: “I’m so sorry… I took a little bit too long in the shower, in the loo,” before breaking into laughter.

Adil played along, joking: “She hasn’t heard about the drought and the short showers! It’s alright, we’re here now.”

The gag came against a very real backdrop. The report noted that almost half of England has been placed in drought amid the heatwave, with some areas going 43 days without rain. Temperatures had also climbed to 34C on Wednesday.

Kate made an on air faux pas (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Amy Dowden on Celebrity Hunted challenge

Once everyone was back in place, the interview returned to Celebrity Hunted, which sees celebrities trying to evade a team of Hunters for 21 days.

Amy admitted the experience was intense, saying: “It’s really hard, and the only break you get from one another is when you go to the bathroom.”

She added that she and Carlos kept saying it was “harder than Strictly”. Carlos agreed, calling it “100 percent harder than dancing”.

Amy also said they did not receive help along the way, despite having a film crew with them. She explained that they had made a plan, but Carlos forgot to delete it from his phone, meaning the Hunters were onto them.

The Strictly professional said she had no regrets about taking part, as the series is linked to the Stand Up To Cancer fundraising campaign. Amy, who has had breast cancer, said the cause was “very close to my heart”.

Strictly shake-up also discussed

The GMB chat also touched on the next series of Strictly Come Dancing and its presenting shake-up, with Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Amy insisted the core of the show will remain familiar, saying: “The format of the show is not changing.” She added that the competition element remains the heart of Strictly, from standout routines to who has improved and who may be at risk.

Celebrity Hunted returns Monday, August 3, at 9pm on Channel 4. The series will also feature Brian and Lucy Conley, Chris Taylor and Toby Aromolaran, JJ Chalmers and Sophie Morgan, Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, and Jen Brister and Laura Smyth.

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