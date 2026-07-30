Meghan Markle has shared another small glimpse at Prince Harry’s food preferences, and it turns out he may have something unexpectedly ordinary in common with Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex recently appeared via video call with Harry during filming for MasterChef Australia, according to the Express. During the exchange, Meghan praised the contestants as “incredible”.

One of the dishes in particular seemed to impress her: a hot sauce made by one of the cooks.

Meghan revealed Harry isn’t a big fan of spicy food (Credit: JOEL CARRETT/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle teases Prince Harry over spicy food

Meghan told Harry: “There’s a hot sauce and, you know, it’s a sambal, and it is so good.

“I don’t know, I think it might be too much for you, though. It’s spicy.”

Fans loved the moment Harry appeared on the show too. One person said on Instagram: “Meghan – bringing joy and laughter wherever she goes. Love it. And of course Harry had to call in. Such fun for everyone. What a blast. So much joy it’s palpable.”

Another wrote: “Prince Harry is so relatable. A beautiful human (Harry & Meg) and couple… I love them.”

Someone else gushed: “OMG!! So cute. Loved how Meghan made everyone there feel included in the call. Heart them so much.”

Meghan’s light-hearted warning about the spicy food suggested Harry might not be the biggest fan of fiery flavours.

And that is where William comes in.

The Prince of Wales previously said he isn’t a fan of spicy food either (Credit: Alberto Pezzali/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Prince William made a similar admission

The Prince of Wales has also admitted he struggles when food gets too spicy.

During a previous appearance with his wife Princess Catherine on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on Radio 1, William said: “I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive.”

Catherine then explained that she has a different tolerance for heat, saying: “Whereas I like the spice, so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end.”

Read more: Royal expert ‘exposes’ three similarities between Princess Kate and Meghan Markle that people ‘often forget’

So, despite the brothers’ estrangement, Meghan’s recent comments hint at a possible shared struggle with very spicy food.

There is also a small parallel between their wives. Meghan’s reaction to the sambal suggested she enjoyed the sauce, while Catherine has openly said she likes spice in her food.

It may not be the royal common ground anyone expected. It is a small royal parallel, but a surprisingly relatable one.

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