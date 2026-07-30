Kerry Katona and Paolo Margaglione looked very much in holiday mode as they soaked up the sun in Marbella.

According to MailOnline, Kerry Katona and Paolo Margaglione were pictured at La Sala By The Sea on Wednesday, where they shared a kiss on Kerry’s sun lounger during a beach club day out.

Kerry, 45, was photographed in a gold bikini before later adding a glitzy sarong and sunhat as the couple headed inside for lunch. Paolo, 33, joined her for the sunny outing, with the pair appearing relaxed and affectionate.

They seem very happy together (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Kerry Katona and Paolo Margaglione in Marbella

The couple began dating after meeting while filming the E4 series Celebs Go Dating. They went public with their romance in June 2025 and moved in together two months later.

Their Marbella appearance comes after Kerry confirmed earlier this year that she and Paolo are planning a big move abroad.

Writing in her New Magazine column, Kerry said: “Paolo and I have decided we’re moving to Spain in September and we’ve started looking at places.”

She admitted the decision had brought mixed emotions at home, adding: “It’s really exciting but I’m also nervous. I’ve told the kids and they’ve had mixed feelings. Heidi isn’t happy, but our Molly said, ‘Good for you, Queen, you do you.'”

Kerry also said her older children could move if they wanted to, while “DJ is coming of course”.

The star is mum to Molly, 23, and Lilly-Sue, 22, with Brian McFadden; Heidi, 19, and Max, 17, with Mark Croft; and Dylan-Jorge, 12, with George Kay. Paolo is dad to two daughters, Milani and Nola, from a previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Margaglione (@paolomargaglione1)

Kerry’s new chapter with Paolo

Kerry has made no secret of how serious the relationship has become. In May, she revealed she had a “Ti Amo” tattoo on her lower arm in honour of Paolo, with the Italian phrase meaning “I love you”.

She has also spoken candidly about painful moments in their relationship. During an appearance with Paolo on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Kerry discussed two miscarriages she suffered with Paolo.

Kerry said she found out she was pregnant around the Celebs Go Dating finale, before later miscarrying. She said she then miscarried again at around four weeks, adding: “I didn’t realise how much I wanted it then.”

For now, Kerry and Paolo appear focused on their next step together, with Spain set to become home in September if their plans go ahead.

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