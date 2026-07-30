Zara Tindall to make a very unexpected appearance representing the royal family in Germany

Zara Tindall is reportedly set to make a rare royal appearance overseas in August, and the location is a very familiar one.

The King’s niece, who is not a working royal, is expected to attend the opening ceremony of the FEI World Championships in Aachen, Germany, on August 11. The event is one of equestrian sport’s biggest global fixtures.

Zara Tindall set for Germany appearance

Zara, the Princess Royal’s daughter, has a personal history with Aachen. She won an individual gold medal there at the World Equestrian Games in 2006.

That makes the reported appearance a notable return for the royal and former champion, two decades on from one of the biggest moments in her sporting career.

Other royal guests are also expected at the ceremony. The Princess of Orange, from the Netherlands, and Infanta Elena of Spain are both due to attend.

The ceremony is also said to include royal carriages from stables representing the Netherlands, Denmark and Great Britain. More than 250 horses are expected to take part in equestrian displays, with dance and musical performances also planned.

Aachen-Laurensberger Rennverein president Stefanie Peters described the royal attendance as an honour for the club, the city and spectators, with organisers framing the ceremony as a celebration of royal tradition and equestrian sport.

The FEI World Championships will continue until August 23.

Zara is stepping out to represent her royal relatives (Credit: David Betteridge / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Will Mike Tindall attend Zara’s Germany trip?

One detail has not yet been confirmed. It is not known whether Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall, will accompany her to the opening ceremony.

It is also unclear whether Zara will attend any further days of the championships after the opening event.

Zara and Mike celebrates 15 years together

Today, July 30, is Zara and Mike’s 15th wedding anniversary.

The couple wed in 2011, in Edinburgh.

The day encapsulated both a blend of tradition and informality. It is remembered as a more relaxed royal wedding.

According to Tatler, the tiara that Zara chose to wear on her big day originally belonged to Prince Philip’s mother.

The tiara was a “Greek Key Tiara from Princess Anne’s collection (often referred to as Princess Andrew’s Meander Tiara), made up of diamonds and reportedly created by Cartier in the early 1900s.”

Zara’s stunning dress was reportedly designed by Queen Elizabeth’s favourite courtiers, Stewart Parvin.

It was an ivory silk number and was simple and graceful. The beautiful gown was perfectly in keeping with who she is as a person.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended, proud to see their granddaughter walking down the aisle. The then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Princess Kate, were also there, having celebrated their own wedding just months earlier.

Prince Harry, along with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, joined the celebrations. Meanwhile, friends from rugby and equestrian communities also celebrated the happy couple.

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