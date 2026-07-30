As Ross spikes Tracy, Kate Ford’s Coronation Street future explored

Coronation Street tonight (Thursday, July 30) left fans fearing for Tracy Barlow after she was rushed to hospital when Amy discovered her barely conscious at home.

The terrifying ordeal came after Ross secretly spiked Tracy’s drink in a twisted attempt to frame Cassie for the attack.

But, with Tracy being taken away in an ambulance, could this spell the end for Kate Ford’s time on the ITV soap?

Tracy was found unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Tracy rushed to hospital in Coronation Street

After Ross threatened her earlier this week, Cassie was horrified to see Tyrone continuing to welcome his dad into his life.

Knowing Ross was preparing for his first day working at the prison after landing the job, Cassie decided to take matters into her own hands and teach him a lesson.

While at the Barlows’ house, she slipped some of Tyrone’s pain medication into a flask. But when she heard Ross coming downstairs after his shower, she made a quick escape, accidentally leaving both the bag and the empty medication packet behind.

Ross spotted Cassie leaving through the back door and soon found the evidence she’d left behind.

Rather than confront her, he hatched a cruel revenge plan. He offered Tracy a smoothie made from the flask, unknowingly giving her the drugged drink.

When Amy got home, she found Tracy barely responsive on the sofa. Ross urged her to call an ambulance, and Tracy was rushed to hospital with Amy fearing the worst.

Will Tracy be alright? (Credit: ITV)

Kate Ford’s Coronation Street future explored

Coronation Street has not officially confirmed that Kate Ford is leaving the ITV soap.

As one of the show’s most iconic characters, any permanent exit for Tracy Barlow would likely be given plenty of build-up.

That said, soaps are never afraid to spring a huge shock. And, Tracy dying so suddenly would certainly leave viewers stunned.

Fans will have to tune in tomorrow (Friday, July 31) to find out whether Tracy pulls through. For now, everyone will be hoping she makes a full recovery.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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