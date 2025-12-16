Coronation Street drops worrying Corriedale ‘hint’ as to Tracy Barlow’s fate

During Tuesday night’s episode of Coronation Street (December 16), Cassie made a chilling remark about Tracy’s fate, and it’s left us wondering whether the upcoming Corriedale episode could spell serious danger for her.

Once again, Tracy and Cassie were locked in their ongoing war of words, with tensions higher than ever. This time, it was Tracy who made a bold move in an effort to come out on top.

But could her risky bid for payback end up backfiring in the most devastating way imaginable?

Cassie made a death reference (Credit: ITV)

Corriedale Tracy death ‘hint’

Over on the cobbles tonight, Cassie couldn’t resist having a moan about Tracy while chatting to Steve on the phone. What she didn’t realise, however, was that Tracy was sitting right there in Steve’s cab and heard every brutal word.

Tracy was left fuming as Cassie sneered that she’d ‘happily dance on that sour-faced cow’s grave.’ Ouch.

It wasn’t long before Tracy stormed into Street Cars to confront her rival, plotting payback as Cassie answered a call. Seizing the moment, Tracy tipped a mug of hot tea over Cassie’s brand-new dress before flouncing out, leaving chaos – and one very ruined outfit – behind her.

At Roy’s Rolls, Cassie bumped into Tracy and accused her of being bitter because her ex-husband loved her now instead.

Cassie questioned whether their petty feud would go on forever, fuming that she’d ruined her expensive dress. But, didn’t let Tracy get to her and stormed off once more.

Will Tracy die in the crossover? (Credit: ITV)

Tracy Barlow caught up in Corriedale car pile-up

It looks as though the big Corriedale crossover episode will centre around Debbie Webster’s wedding.

With many guests in attendance to watch Debbie and Ronnie tie the knot, Tracy is likely one of them.

In the trailer, she can be heard shouting ‘there’s a fire spreading towards the car,’ in desperate need of help.

Someone who looks like Tracy can then be seen ducking down as an explosion takes place at the scene of the car pile-up.

Tracy’s character also has the opportunity to cross paths with Emmerdale’s Ross Barton, with soap fans able to vote on which character pairing they like to see share a scene together.

Tracy’s life on the line in Coronation Street

For now, it’s a mystery whether Tracy makes it out alive or manages to escape whatever lies ahead. But one thing’s clear, she’s heading into dangerous territory.

Cassie’s grim comment about Tracy’s death in tonight’s episode isn’t the first ominous hint viewers have picked up on lately. In fact, the show has been quietly dropping unsettling clues for weeks.

Just last week, Tracy raised eyebrows when she appeared to soften, telling Ken she wanted to make the most of their time together while she still had the chance. A strange shift, and one that’s now got fans worried.

So is Coronation Street laying the groundwork for a shocking fate for Tracy in Corriedale?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!