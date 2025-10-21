Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

The next two months will fly by and before you know it, it will be Christmas in Coronation Street – and we already have huge spoilers.

Think exits, returns, new arrivals and everything in between.

Here’s what to expect for Coronation Street Christmas 2025.

A new family takes over the pub (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Christmas 1. New family

The Driscolls will make their way to the cobbles next week as they become the new owners of the Rovers. With Eva Price and her family bringing with them lots of secrets, they’ll be at the centre of Christmas storylines.

This year, the soap is going for a ‘community’ feel which will have fans laughing and in good spirits. But, don’t kid yourself. There’s a couple of twists coming too.

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks teased: “Christmas Day itself is a real family affair.

“And the Driscolls are very much at the heart of Christmas Day. It’s a proper pub Christmas Day. It’s very community-based, very lively. There’s loads going on. Secrets are exposed and whatnot. So it’s a real feel-good episode with a lot of drama as well thrown to the mix.”

2. Returnees

ITV soap executive producer Iain MacLeod recently teased the return of ‘a few familiar faces’ to mark Corrie’s 65th anniversary around Christmas time.

With Eva and Susie Price already coming back, could anyone else be returning too?

It’s goodbye for Billy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Christmas 3. Bye bye Billy

Billy Mayhew will leave Coronation Street this festive season, with Daniel Brocklebank confirming the news.

Reports from The Sun have suggested that Billy will be ‘killed off’ in an ‘issue-based’ plot. While full details of Billy’s exit are yet to be revealed, we don’t have long left until his final scenes sadly air.

The decision for Billy’s character to go was a ‘story-based’ decision, marking the end of the character after 11 years.

Coronation Street Christmas 4. A death

With Christmas coming fast, not everyone on the Street will have a happy time of it. Instead, it looks as though one Weatherfield resident might’ve eaten their last mince pie and had their last sip of sherry.

Speaking to the Mirror, ITV soap executive producer Iain MacLeod hinted: “The soap gods demand a sacrifice when you have an event of this kind.”

He then added: “There’s always that equation where you think, ‘If they were to go, the viewers will really care, but what damage will it do to the landscape of the show in terms of the ability to tell stories?”

It looks as though one character will be joining the ghosts of Christmas past by the end of the year.

A special episode is on the way (Credit: ITV)

5. Special episode for Todd and Theo

At the moment on screen, Theo Silverton has turned violent and controlling towards his partner Todd Grimshaw.

While their toxicity of their relationship will be on the ‘slow-burn’ in the lead-up to Christmas, things are set to intensify as the sad reality of Todd’s situation will be truly explored in a one-off ‘never done before’ special episode focusing on the couple’s relationship.

Kate Brooks said: “We wanted to really show Todd and Theo’s journey in the lead and the build to Christmas. We’ve got a really special episode, which is just focused primarily on their relationship. But it’s told in a completely different, unique, never-been-done-before, way, which will really pack a punch on many levels.”

6. Wedding bells for Debbie and Ronnie

On a more happy note, it’s almost Debbie and Ronnie’s wedding day.

Kate Brooks confirmed that Debbie and Ronnie’s ‘big wedding’ will ‘happen towards the end of the year.’ And, thankfully, there’s lots of love and laughter in store. How rare in soap world?!

She added: “It’s going to be a really gorgeous, joyful wedding. It’s very Debbie in its execution. It smacks of Debbie being lovable and a bit out there.”

Becky’s the newest Corrie villain (Credit: ITV)

7. Becky causes more trouble

Becky Swain is the latest villain to rock up onto the cobbles, and she’s currently plotting away to break Lisa and Carla up so that she can jet off back to Alicante with her family.

As we approach Christmas, Becky’s dark side only gets bigger as she causes more trouble for the Connor-Swains.

Kate Brooks explained: “The other stories, which are really kicking off around about that time, we’ve got Carla/Lisa/Becky. That really goes up a gear around about Christmas time. There’s a few really big twists that will keep people hooked and keep people watching as they watch this all unfold. So that’s another big story, which will feature heavily around the Christmas period.”

8. Corriedale build-up

And, to finish everything off and to bring in the New Year, we have Corriedale to look forward to.

Over the Christmas period, storylines will be building up in preparation for the special soap crossover which will air in January. We’re so excited!

