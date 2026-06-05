‘Knackered’ Katie Price reveals husband Lee Andrews’ ‘words to her from prison’ as she declares time is running out

The drama surrounding Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews continues to unravel.

Former glamour model Katie has revealed what Lee has told her from prison in Dubai as she admitted that “time is running out”.

Reports recently claimed that Lee must pay a fine of more than £100k to be released from prison. His incarceration is reportedly linked to a “private civil matter”. This emerged after Lee went ‘missing’ in May.

Katie flew out to Dubai this week and now she has reportedly shared details about a phone conversation she had with Lee.

Katie has reportedly said she’s been in contact with Lee while he’s in prison (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price reveals ‘conversation’ with Lee Andrews

As reported by The Sun, Katie said in a social media video: “I’m absolutely knackered, it’s the second morning because I spoke to Lee yesterday and he wants me to go to the Al Awir prison because he’s given me permission to get all his phones, his belongings.

“So I’m going there now. I still need to hear back from his lawyer if I can get a visit to see him. It’s Wednesday and I go on Friday… time is running out.”

She added: “I’m feeling knackered today, I’m excited, but excited for what? Because I don’t know if I’m seeing Lee but at least I now know he can ring me, I’ve got the Dubai number so at least I know he can ring me. So let’s go to the prison again.”

Katie reportedly met with Lee’s ex-partner (Credit: ITV)

Katie ‘meets up’ with Lee’s ex-partner

Elsewhere, as reported by the MailOnline, Katie met up with Lee’s ex-partner Dina Taji for a chat in Dubai.

The publication claims that Katie shared a video to her Facebook page for her Katie Price Show podcast.

In the clip, Katie and Dina talk. Katie says: “Women stick together and I came to Dina about one of the cases because I thought is Dina involved?

It’s Wednesday and I go on Friday… time is running out.

“Then obviously we had a cup of tea as girls do, we’ve had a long chat and that’s for us to know and for you to find out in the future. On that note I’m glad we met.”

Dina reportedly adds: “Just out of respect, if there’s anything I wanted to share and kind of warn her if anything it would be woman-to-woman, face-to-face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

“I don’t care about coming on here and all this noise that’s happening.”

The video has since been deleted from Katie’s Facebook page.

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Hours after the reported conversation with Dina, Katie flew back to the UK and was seen without her wedding ring.

ED! has contacted representatives for Katie for comment.

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