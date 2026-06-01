Katie Price defended as she faces backlash for ‘exploiting’ Harvey in new video

Katie Price had fans rallying around with support after she was accused of ‘exploiting’ son Harvey during his birthday celebrations.

The Pricey is a devoted mum to 24-year-old Harvey, whom she shares with ex Dwight York. Harvey is blind and autistic and has septo-optic dysplasia (a disorder of early brain development). He was also born with Prader-Willi syndrome.

And this week, Katie, Harvey and their family headed off for a camping trip to celebrate Harvey’s 24th birthday. But Katie has since come under fire after sharing a video of Harvey from his birthday celebrations.

Katie headed on a camping trip for Harvey’s birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price celebrates Harvey’s 24th birthday

For Harvey’s birthday, Katie has headed to Kent for a camping getaway with her family. The mum-of-five has been keeping fans updated on their trip via her Facebook account.

And on Sunday (May 31) Katie uploaded a video of Harvey seemingly at the campsite’s entertainment venue. In the clip, he could be seen dancing on a table while a drag queen performed around him to the song Proud Mary by Tina Turner.

The performer then joined Harvey – who was wearing earphones – on the stage and danced with him. Katie captioned the video: “Main Character Energy! Harvey Living His Best Life! That’s My Boy, Just Like His Mumma!”

Katie blasted by fans

However, some fans slammed Katie and accused her of ‘exploiting’ Harvey. In the comments section, one person wrote: “I’m getting serious exploitation vibes from this!!!!”

A second chimed in: “That’s EXACTLY what I thought when I started watching this. Personally I think it’s inappropriate.” A third then penned: “Stop exploiting Harvey please.”

Nonetheless plenty of other fans rushed to defend Katie. Another follower said: “Bless her she’s trying to give Harvey a life!! everyone knows who Harv is and he doesn’t do anything he doesn’t want to.”

She’s an amazing mum to Harvey

A second declared: “He’s having a bloody ball. If he didn’t have a disability would you feel the same ? Let people have fun. Life is short and precious. It doesn’t matter who his family are he’s a happy man loving dancing.”

Someone else commented: “Why are people slating her? I get people think she’s an attention seeker but she’s an amazing mum to Harvey and the love between her and her son is priceless.

“Bringing up a child with special needs is really hard and whatever you think of her, she deserves respect for what’s she’s done with Harvey. Kudos to her.”

Read more: Fresh mystery as Katie Price deactivates Instagram hours after husband Lee Andrews resurfaces

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