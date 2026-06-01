Concerns as Scott Mills’ husband Sam Vaughan returns to social media two months after star’s axe: ‘Hope he’s okay’

Scott Mills’ husband Sam Vaughan has returned to social media, two months on from the star’s axe from the BBC.

Sam, who won Celebrity Race Across The World with Scott in 2024, last posted on his Instagram grid on March 15. Scott last posted on March 22, with the DJ sharing a statement about allegations concerning his personal conduct and a historic police investigation on April 1.

Now, after keeping a low profile for two months, Sam has returned to social media, with a tribute to his husband.

Scott Mills and husband Sam Vaughan are celebrating two years of marriage (Credit: Splash News)

Why was Scott Mills sacked from the BBC?

Scott was sacked from his role as the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host on March 30. It came after allegations concerning his personal conduct.

Scott’s dismissal was linked to allegations investigated by the Met Police in 2016 regarding serious sexual offences against a teenage boy under the age of 16. The Crown Prosecution Service dropped that case in 2019 due to a lack of evidence.

The star denied all the allegations.

Now, after staying silent over the allegations levelled at Scott, Sam has returned to Instagram to celebrate his second wedding anniversary with Scott.

Scott Mills’ husband Sam stands by his man

Proving he’s very much standing by his man, Sam shared a black-and-white photo from the nuptials and captioned it: “2 years [red love heart emoji].”

Showbiz pals were among those showing the couple support. Zoe Ball and Rylan Clark commented with red love heart emojis. The post was liked by Joel Dommett, Emma Barton and La Voix.

Showbiz pals sent their support to the couple (Credit: Splash News)

‘Hope he is doing okay’

Meanwhile, fans sent their love to Scott, and told Sam that they missed his other half on the airwaves.

“Happy Anniversary you gorgeous couple. Hope you have a fantastic day. Missing Scott on radio and TV so much,” said one.

“Happy Anniversary to you both. Sending hugs to Scott, missing hearing him,” said a second. “Happy Anniversary to you both. Life isn’t the same without hearing Scott on the radio,” another said.

“Happy Anniversary to you both. Tell Scott he is deeply loved and missed,” said another. “Happy Anniversary. Hope Scott is doing okay. We need him back on the airways soon!” said another.

“I miss Scott, hope he is okay and knows we miss him on the radio,” another added.

“Happy Anniversary to you both. Missing hearing Scott on the radio, definitely not the same without him. Hope he’s okay, sending hugs and wishing him well,” another fan said.

Read more: Scott Mills questioned by police following tragic death of his boyfriend

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