Scott Mills’ statement in full as he breaks silence over allegations of serious sexual offences against teenage boy

The latest on the Scott Mills sacking scandal has seen the DJ break his silence with a statement.

It comes after it was claimed that the BBC was left with “no choice” but to sack the DJ after compelling new information allegedly came to light.

Earlier this week, the Radio 2 Breakfast Show host was fired from his show and dropped by the BBC over allegations of historic sexual offences towards a boy under 16.

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The Met Police revealed they had investigated the complaints, and the CPS found there wasn’t enough evidence to charge the DJ. Earlier today, after his supporters asked why he was sacked when he wasn’t charged with any crime, new information over his axe was shared.

Now, the man at the centre of the allegations has spoken out.

The latest on Scott Mills’ sacking scandal has apparently seen new information come to light (Credit: BBC)

Scott Mills statement in full

In a statement shared tonight, Mills said: “The recent announcement that I am no longer contracted to the BBC has led to the publication of rumour and speculation.

“In response to this the Metropolitan Police has made a statement, which I confirm relates to me.

“An allegation was made against me in 2016 of a historic sexual offence which was the subject of a police investigation in which I fully cooperated and responded to in 2018.

“As the police have stated, a file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, which determined that the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges.

“Since the investigation related to an allegation that dates back nearly 30 years and the police investigation was closed 7 years ago, I hope that the public and the media will understand and respect my wish not to make any further public comment on this matter.

“I wish to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who have reached out to me with kindness, my former colleagues, and my beloved listeners, who I greatly miss.”

Scott Mills latest: ‘Compelling new information’

Earlier today, according to The Mirror, Scott Mills was sacked after the BBC received compelling new information about his alleged behaviour. It’s claimed that, after reviewing the fresh allegations, the BBC was left with “no choice” but to axe Mills.

Apparently, while the new information involves the same person who brought the 2016 complaint, the complaint itself is different to the claims made during that investigation, which centred on allegations of serious sexual offences.

It’s claimed the BBC assessed the new details over the past few days. Bosses then made the decision to terminate his contract. It’s claimed they decided “he had to go”. The paper added that the suggestion he was fired solely because of the 2016 police investigation is “wide of the mark”.

Pals say the DJ is now ‘facing oblivion’ (Credit: Splash News)

‘He is facing oblivion’

A friend of the DJ’s has allegedly told the paper he is devastated by his sacking. It came after “tense” talks with BBC bosses.

The pal said: “The show was his life. Now he is facing oblivion. It’s hard to see how he comes back at this moment in time.”

The BBC has apologised for failing to follow up on a separate complaint concerning ‘inappropriate communications’ (Credit: Splash News)

BBC issues apology after failing to follow up another complaint

Meanwhile, it was also reported last night (March 31) that a freelance journalist had contacted the BBC in May 2025 to claim she had received information about separate allegations of “inappropriate communications” involving the presenter .

She asked whether the BBC was “ever aware of or involved in any related matters”. She also asked if the BBC had ever received any “formal or informal complaints” about Mills “relating to safeguarding, inappropriate conduct or harassment”. Finally, she claims she also asked whether it had ever conducted an internal investigation into him. She said she did not receive a response.

Now, the BBC has apologised.

A spokesperson said: “We received a press query in 2025 which included limited information. This should have been followed up. And we should have asked further questions. We apologise for this and will look into why this did not happen. More broadly, we would always urge anyone who has concerns or information to raise it with us.”

BBC statement in full as it finally addresses truth behind Scott Mills sacking

After ED! contacted the BBC for comment, the Corporation has now shared a full, new statement about Scott Mills’ sacking.

In a statement shared with The Mirror, the BBC said: “Scott Mills had a long career across the BBC. He was hugely popular and we know the news this week has come as a shock and surprise to many. We also recognise there’s been much speculation in the media and online since Monday. We hope people understand that there is a limit to what we can say because we have to be mindful of the rights of those involved.”

The spokesperson then added: “What we can confirm is that in recent weeks, we obtained new information relating to Scott and we spoke directly with him. As a result, the BBC acted decisively in line with our culture and values and terminated his contracts on Friday 27 March. The BBC has made a significant commitment to improve its culture, processes and standards. Last year, following an independent culture review, we set out the behavioural expectations for everyone who works with or for the BBC. And we were clear action would be taken if these were not met.”

Sharing more information, it continued: “Separately, we can confirm the BBC was made aware in 2017 of the existence of an ongoing police investigation. This was subsequently closed in 2019 with no arrest or charge being made. We are doing more work to understand the detail of what was known by the BBC at this time.”

Read more: Scott Mills questioned by police following tragic death of his boyfriend

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