Scott Mills questioned by police following tragic death of his boyfriend two decades ago

Radio and television presenter Scott Mills was questioned by the police following the heartbreaking death of his boyfriend 20 years ago.

Scott’s ex, Mitchell Berger, who was 21 years old at the time, was found unconscious with two other men at a flat in Holborn, London. The ordeal happened in March 2000, the same night of the BRIT Awards.

When medics came to the scene, the other two men were able to be saved. However, Mitchell sadly died of an overdose.

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Scott’s boyfriend died 26 years ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scott Mills questioned by police over ex-boyfriend’s death

The police discovered an address book in his flat containing contact numbers for Scott, who was 26 at the time. He was preparing for his BBC Radio 1 early-bird show backstage at the BRITs.

Mitchell, who worked in a gay bar in Soho, had only met Scott 10 months prior, which he revealed in his 2012 autobiography, Love You, Bye: My Story.

At the time, the Metropolitan Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious. However, Scott was interviewed by officers.

Following the death, Scott married his husband, Sam Vaughan. They tied the knot back in the summer of 2024.

ED! has contacted Scott’s reps for comment.

Scott has been married to his husband Sam since 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scott’s sudden axe from the BBC

The story follows after the BBC announced it had suddenly sacked Scott from his Radio 2 show yesterday (March 30).

The latest claims allege that Scott, 53, was investigated by police over allegations of sexual offences against a teenage boy in 2016. Due to a lack of evidence, the Met Police dropped the case in 2018.

The British DJ was taken off air last Tuesday (March 24), after the BBC received an allegation relating to his personal conduct.

The full statement from a BBC spokesperson read: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Since the BBC’s statement, the Met Police shared one of their own overnight.

A spokesperson said: “In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. These were reported to taken place between 1997 and 2000.

“As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his forties at the time of the interview, was questioned by police under caution in July 2018. A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019.”

Read more: Inside Scott Mills’ close friendship with Rylan Clark – from ‘love’ admission to being his ‘other husband’

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