11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for summer 2026: A massive stunt, surprise romance and terrifying secrets

Emmerdale spoilers reveal the soap is lining up a dramatic summer packed with explosive stunts, surprise romances, shock returns and huge new arrivals connected to some of the soap’s most iconic families.

And judging by everything happening in the village right now, things are only just getting started.

This week alone saw Cain undergo surgery before taking brutal revenge on Robert. Meanwhile Dr Todd turned the screws on Charity with her blackmail plot. What started at £10k has now spiralled to a staggering £100k demand.

Spoilers for Monday, May 18 to Friday, May 22 have already teased even more chaos as Joe discovers Dawn’s betrayal before she is later found unconscious at the bottom of the stairs. But has Joe gone too far?

Elsewhere, Charity is forced into a desperate deal with Kim Tate as she scrambles to raise Todd’s money. And that’s just the beginning of what’s ahead this summer.

From mystery exits and dangerous secrets to emotional battles and shock twists, here are the biggest Emmerdale storylines still to come.

The last big Emmerdale stunt was the Corriedale crash (Credit: ITV)

1. Huge Emmerdale stunt confirmed for summer

Emmerdale bosses are once again promising a massive stunt and it sounds like it could change the village forever.

Show producer Laura Shaw teased the drama to the latest issue of Inside Soap, revealing: “It’s going to drop a big, massive bombshell on the village that is going to change lives forever.”

At the moment details are being kept firmly under wraps. But that hasn’t stopped fans already speculating over who will be caught up in the chaos and whether lives could be on the line.

One thing is certain though, Emmerdale rarely does anything by halves when it comes to summer stunts.

Is Jamie staging a comeback? (Credit: ITV)

2. More Tates and Sugdens heading to Emmerdale

Laura Shaw also confirmed the soap is planning to strengthen both the Tate and Sugden families in the months ahead.

She explained that Sarah’s Sugden roots are important to remember, while Jacob carrying the Sugden surname firmly connects him to the family too.

And now new arrivals are on the way.

“There’s going to be a couple of arrivals to strengthen both the Tate and Sugden clans,” Laura revealed.

Naturally, fans have already started guessing who could be returning. Some are hoping for a Jamie Tate comeback, while others think Joe’s cousin Jean Tate could finally appear in the village after years living in New Zealand.

Or could there be an entirely new Tate waiting in the wings?

Laurel’s last romance didn’t go too well (Credit: ITV)

3. Ross and Laurel’s surprise romance in Emmerdale spoilers

This definitely wasn’t one many fans saw coming.

Ross Barton is reportedly set for a romance with Laurel Thomas, with Laura Shaw confirming sparks are about to fly between the unlikely pair.

“We know he loves an older woman,” she teased to Inside Soap. “So there’s going to be a little dalliance between Ross and Laurel.”

But the situation becomes even messier thanks to Gabby, who is apparently starting to develop feelings for Ross herself.

Laura added: “What we’re also seeing is Gabby beginning to become a little bit smitten with Ross. So, we’ll see how she reacts when she finds out that the other woman in Ross’ life is Gabby’s stepmother!”

That sounds guaranteed to cause chaos.

Look who’s back, Sadie’s back! (Credit: ITV)

4. Sadie King returns to Emmerdale

After weeks of speculation, Emmerdale officially confirmed on Thursday, May 14 that Patsy Kensit is returning as Sadie King.

Jimmy King’s ex-wife first arrived in the village back in 2004 before leaving in 2006 after causing no shortage of drama.

Now she is making a comeback and producers are promising fireworks.

Laura Shaw said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Patsy Kensit back to the cast and crucially to see the iconic Sadie King storm back into the village.

“Her return will be explosive and guaranteed to shock. Sadie’s seductive demeanor, combined with her utterly ruthless nature, are set to deliver a spectacular and highly dramatic touch of class to the Yorkshire Dales.”

Patsy also shared her excitement about returning to the role.

“I am really excited to return to Emmerdale. I treasure the years I was here before,” she said.

“Sadie King is a character that I really loved playing. The cast and crew are absolutely brilliant and I am so grateful for the chance to return to the show, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Kev is returning! (Credit: ITV)

5. Kev Townsend comeback confirmed in Emmerdale spoilers

Fans were already buzzing over Sadie’s return, but Emmerdale then confirmed another familiar face is heading back too.

Chris Coghill will reprise his role as Kev Townsend later this year as the character launches a brand new business venture in the village.

After previously leaving to allow Robert and Aaron a fresh start together, Kev’s return looks set to throw him straight back into village life.

Laura Shaw explained: “Both Chris and the character of Kev made a massive impact on the show last year, so Chris is most definitely back by popular demand.

“With Kev’s son, Lewis, in the village still unaware of who his father is, it’s safe to say that there’s a lot of unfinished business and drama ahead.”

Chris also admitted he is thrilled to be returning.

“I’m really pleased to be returning to Emmerdale. I had a brilliant time last year,” he said.

“Kev is a complex character that I love playing. He has psychopathic tendencies but also an energy and vulnerability that I think makes him pretty unique.”

Thankfully fans have been reassured Kev is returning because of Lewis and not to interfere with Robert and Aaron‘s relationship again.

Dawn means business (Credit: ITV)

6. Is Dawn leaving Emmerdale?

Reports recently claimed Olivia Bromley has been axed from the soap after eight years playing Dawn Fletcher.

A source told The Sun: “Olivia is adored by everyone at Emmerdale so the decision to axe her has not gone down well at all.”

The insider added that cast members were upset by the decision, while Olivia is reportedly preparing to film her exit scenes later this year.

As for how Dawn leaves, details are still being kept secret. But with Dawn now aware of Joe’s schemes and pregnant with his baby, she is determined to destroy him with help from Moira and Belle.

However next week Joe realises exactly what she is planning before Dawn is later discovered unconscious at the bottom of the stairs.

Could this be the start of her exit storyline?

Is Kim being played? (Credit: ITV)

7. What is Graham really planning?

Graham and Kim may have recently given in to temptation, but viewers know things are far darker behind the scenes.

After secretly trying to poison Kim with painkillers, Graham insisted he would “try something else” to get rid of her. But according to Andrew Scarborough, Graham’s feelings for Kim may not have disappeared after all.

Which raises a huge question. Does Graham actually want Kim dead?

There is also the mystery of who Graham is secretly working with as part of this storyline, leaving fans convinced there is a much bigger twist still to come.

Cain is not really coping (Credit: ITV)

8. Cain’s difficult cancer battle in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain has survived surgery after learning he has aggressive prostate cancer, but his real struggle is only beginning.

Following his radical prostatectomy, Cain now faces a long recovery and the possibility of life-changing side effects including erectile dysfunction and incontinence.

At the moment he is already struggling emotionally while dealing with his catheter and finding the situation deeply embarrassing.

Dr Liam has urged him to put his pride aside, but for Cain Dingle that could be easier said than done.

Dr Todd is turning the screws on Charity (Credit: ITV)

9. Charity’s secret threatens to destroy her life

Charity has managed to keep her baby lie hidden for now, but Dr Todd is making sure that doesn’t come cheaply.

Todd is blackmailing Charity for £100k and in desperation she is forced to sell The Woolpack to Kim Tate to raise the cash.

But according to Emma Atkins, the storyline is far from over.

Speaking on This Morning, the actress confirmed: “There’s a trajectory that it’s going to keep going for some time.”

Emma also hinted that Todd’s obsession with Charity and Vanessa will push the storyline into even darker territory.

“She’s coming on to her patch in Emmerdale, she’s getting involved with Vanessa and she’s like ‘why are you here? What do you want?’. So it’s going to go quite dark, I think,” she explained.

The big question now is whether Charity can somehow regain control before she loses absolutely everything.

Are Mack and Charity end game? (Credit: ITV)

10. Where does Charity’s heart really belong in Emmerdale spoilers?

Laura Shaw has described Charity and Mack as one of Emmerdale’s ‘big love stories’, but fans remain divided over who Charity should really end up with.

Many viewers still hope for a reunion with Vanessa Woodfield, especially as Charity continues trying to keep Dr Todd away from her.

Officially, Charity’s motives are about protecting her baby secret. But could there still be lingering feelings between Charity and Vanessa?

And with her secret eventually bound to come out, can Charity and Mack survive the fallout or will her connection with Ross prove impossible to move past?

What is Kammy hiding? (Credit: ITV)

11. Kammy’s huge secret finally revealed

Mysterious newcomer Kammy has sparked plenty of suspicion in the village already, especially with Aaron convinced he could be connected to the recent fires.

But it sounds like there is a much bigger story waiting to unfold.

Speaking on Inside Soap’s Soap Scoop podcast, actor Shebz Miah confirmed viewers will finally learn the truth about Kammy later this year.

“You guys are in for a surprise,” he teased. “Everyone is always asking me: ‘When do we get to learn more about him and understand what’s happening?'”

Shebz revealed he has spent months working with producers on Kammy’s long-term backstory and admitted even he was shocked by what they came up with.

“There was a lot of relief, there was happiness. But then, there is also a tragic side to it as well,” he explained.

“There is a reason why he is so cheery and charismatic.”

For now Kammy remains one of the prime suspects in the Emmerdale fire mystery, but it sounds like his real secret could be something far more emotional.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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