Olivia Bromley ‘set to leave’ Emmerdale as Dawn Taylor later this year

Emmerdale fans could soon be waving goodbye to one of the village’s most familiar faces, as reports suggest Olivia Bromley is set to leave her role as Dawn Taylor after eight dramatic years in the Dales.

Dawn has been at the heart of some major storylines during her time on the ITV soap. And, more recently appeared to have found some stability with her family following plenty of ups and downs. But now, it seems her time in the village may be drawing to a close.

Dawn looks to be leaving (Credit: ITV)

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Olivia Bromley ‘set for leave’ as Emmerdale writes out Dawn Taylor

According to reports, Emmerdale bosses have made the decision to axe Olivia Bromley’s character. This will bring Dawn Taylor’s long-running stint on the show to an end. Viewers first met Dawn back in 2018. She has since played a central role in a number of gripping plots. Of course, most recently her affair with the troublesome Joe Tate.

Now, it’s been claimed that this year will mark Dawn’s final chapter in the soap. And, writers are already working on her exit.

A source told The Sun: “Olivia is adored by everyone at Emmerdale so the decision to axe her has not gone down well at all.

“She’s a popular member of the cast and if they can get rid of Olivia then the feeling is virtually no-one is safe.

“Olivia understood their decision and is preparing to film her exit in the coming months.”

While the reported decision hasn’t been an easy one behind the scenes, Olivia is said to be getting ready to bow out later this year.

Dawn’s journey will come to an end in some form (Credit: ITV)

Dawn Taylor exit date discussed

If the reports are accurate, Olivia is expected to film her final scenes as Dawn in the coming months. With Emmerdale typically filming around six to eight weeks in advance, viewers could see her exit unfold on screen from the summer onwards.

So far, bosses are keeping tight-lipped about how Dawn will leave the village. Whether she gets a peaceful send-off with her family or a more dramatic ending remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure though – when Dawn does depart, it’s set to leave a noticeable gap in the Dales for both fans and her fellow cast members who have grown fond of the character over the years.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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