Emmerdale ITVX release confirms surprise proposal for Dawn Fletcher

Caution, this article does contain Emmerdale spoilers regarding Joe Tate and Dawn Fletcher’s relationship from tonight’s episode. It hasn’t aired on TV yet but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale has aired a surprise proposal for Dawn Fletcher – but it seems she may not be in a hurry to say ‘Yes’ to Joe Tate. And he could be left regretting ever popping the question.

For the last lot of months, Emmerdale fans have really struggled to accept Joe and Dawn as a couple – and are even hoping he has another affair, but with Belle Dingle. So, it was quite the shock when he actually got down on one knee in tonight’s episode.

Joe wants to prove himself (Credit: ITV)

Are Joe and Dawn in a relationship in Emmerdale?

When Joe returned last Christmas, Emmerdale fans were quick to theorise that he would embark on an affair with Dawn – who was having marriage issues with Billy at the time. And not-so-shockingly, they were all right.

Joe and Dawn ended up having quite a lengthy secret affair, but it got deeper when both of them started catching feelings for each other. Things obviously got quite tense when Billy found out. Not to mention how it was all unfolding while Joe was secretly plotting to steal a kidney.

After it all came out about Joe’s kidney and the way he accidentally caused the limo crash, he and Dawn were free to give things a proper go. But over the months there has been some serious bumps in the road.

Just recently, Kim got injured after Sam and Lydia organised an unauthorised shooting at Home Farm. And as a result, her beloved horse, Ice, had to get put down.

But Kim was furious at Joe for making that decision without her. So much so, that she pushed him away and is refusing to speak to anyone.

He doesn’t get the answer he is hoping for (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs surprise proposal – but what will happen next?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (December 22) Joe heads to see Kim once again when he hears the truth about the shooting.

But while he thinks Kim should be okay with him, she turns once again. Kim gives him some harsh words about only playing happy families and how that’s not actually who he is.

Scared that Dawn felt that way too, Joe wanted to prove how much he does love her. But with Charity in Dawn’s head about who he really is, things didn’t go the way he had hoped.

Instead, in front of quite a lot of villagers, Joe got down on one knee and asked Dawn to marry him. But unfortunately for him, he didn’t get the answer he was hoping for.

What happens next remains to be seen. But it does look like Kim may not be the only Tate having a lonely Christmas. That is, unless Joe can manage to convince Dawn that he genuinely means everything he is saying.

Only time will tell…

