Queen Camilla swiftly removed the jaw-dropping ‘£30k’ gift given to her by Melania Trump

During the recent US state visit, Queen Camilla stepped out wearing a dazzling Tiffany & Co. brooch gifted to her by Melania Trump.

However, eagle-eyed royal watchers quickly noticed that Camilla swapped the piece for another meaningful brooch shortly after leaving the White House.

Melania Trump’s lavish £30k gift to Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla wore the sparkling brooch while departing the White House alongside King Charles III after several days in the US.

Camilla and Charles were in the US for several days (Credit: Kylie Cooper / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

The vintage Tiffany & Co. design featured a floral arrangement of diamonds and rubies and was estimated to be worth around £30,000. Camilla paired the glittering accessory with a striking blue suit-dress, a look that subtly echoed Tiffany’s iconic blue branding.

The luxurious gift was reportedly first presented during Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s state visit to the UK last September.

Despite proudly showcasing the piece at the White House farewell, Camilla later appeared to replace it with another sentimental brooch during the trip.

Queen Camilla’s meaningful jewellery swap

Upon arriving at Arlington National Cemetery, Camilla opted for a Cartier brooch featuring both the Union Jack and the American flag.

The elegant design has deep royal significance. It was originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth II in 1957 by former New York Mayor Robert F. Wagner Jr. during a historic visit to the US at the height of the Cold War.

At the time, the trip aimed to strengthen the relationship between Britain and America, making the jewellery choice especially symbolic during Charles and Camilla’s own diplomatic visit.

Camilla had also worn the same brooch earlier in the week while arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

The Trumps welcomed Camilla and Charles to the White House (Credit: Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP / SplashNews.com)

Queen Camilla’s gifts to Melania Trump

The gift exchange was not one-sided.

In return, Camilla reportedly presented Melania with a handbag by luxury British designer Anya Hindmarch, along with a silver and enamel bowl crafted by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy.

The exchange formed part of the wider celebrations surrounding the royal visit, which concluded with Buckingham Palace releasing a new portrait of the king and queen.

The photograph, taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson inside Blair House, showed Charles and Camilla gazing affectionately at one another.

In a message shared alongside the image, the royal couple wrote: “Farewell and thank you for the warmth of your welcome and the kind support you gave us throughout our first visit to the US as King and Queen, in this, your special anniversary year.

“We leave a piece of our [heart emoji] behind and take a little of yours back home with us. Until the next time… God Bless America.”

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