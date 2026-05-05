Princess Eugenie on ‘guilt’ over her children as she announces she’s pregnant

Princess Eugenie is pregnant and preparing to welcome her third child this summer.

The youngest daughter of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson has two sons, August, five, and Ernest, two, with husband Jack Brooksbank. And on May 4, the couple confirmed they are expecting baby number three, with the family said to be over the moon.

Previously, Eugenie shared a refreshingly honest glimpse into the realities of motherhood.

Princess Eugenie is expecting her third child (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Eugenie opens up about ‘guilt’ as a mum

Last year, Eugenie appeared on the Lessons From Our Mothers podcast, where she spoke candidly about the pressures she feels as a parent.

Discussing the struggles of parenting, Eugenie admitted: “For me it’s similar, trying to be perfect, not saying that my mum was perfect, but I guess trying to make the perfect world for your children and when you don’t hit the mark, feeling that guilt.

“And so I think that’s something that I struggle with or is definitely a challenge where the guilt of maybe not being there the whole time or missing out on a moment or when I lose my temper.”

Eugenie and Jack have two sons together (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Little people are little people’

Eugenie went on to explain how easy it is to place adult expectations on young children, especially during everyday routines.

She added: “I think there’s something to remember that little people are little people. We put a lot of old grown-up things like 34 years of grown-upness onto little people sometimes.

“At night, for their bath time routine, you know how stressful that is, and it’s because I like to brush my teeth and brush my hair and have a bath and put my moisturiser on because I’m 34. But this three-and-a-half year old little boy does not want to do any of that.

“And it’s to be okay with that the bath might be missed one night or tooth brushing might not happen and to go that’s fine because they are little people who are learning and they can’t be perfect.”

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‘The days are so precious’

Reflecting on her own upbringing, Eugenie also shared how her mother’s approach has shaped her parenting style.

She said: “So I think it is just constantly, and that’s what mum always did, she always was the kid as well, and she’d much rather sit and talk to a bunch of kids than she would to talk to grown-ups.

“She always still says now, ‘no grown-ups’. So I think for us, as mums, for me especially, is to, the guilt side of things, not let that consume the days, because the days are so precious.”

Read more: Princess Beatrice has ‘plans’ to ‘welcome another baby’ and pregnant Princess Eugenie thinks it is a ‘mistake’

Eugenie will soon become a mum of three, with the royal household confirming the baby is due this summer. In an official statement, Buckingham Palace said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer.

“August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family. His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

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