Princess Eugenie shares surprise pregnancy news with adorable announcement

Princess Eugenie has revealed she is pregnant with her third baby in a sweet surprise announcement shared on Instagram.

Here is everything we know so far…

Princess Eugenie shared the happy news to social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Eugenie shares pregnancy news

After a six month hiatus from social media, Princess Eugenie returned with some very lovely news.

The royal posted an adorable image showing the tops of her sons’ heads as they held an ultrasound scan. Her caption was simple but joyful: “Baby Brooksbank due 2026!”

The boys, August Brooksbank and Ernest Brooksbank, appeared to proudly present the scan, offering fans a rare glimpse into the family’s private life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

Unsurprisingly, the reaction was instant. Royal fans flooded the comments with support. One wrote: “Congratulations! So happy for you all.”

Another added: “Aww that’s wonderful news!” A third shared: “Aw congratulations you deserve some good news,” while a fourth said: “Many congratulations! Welcome back to Insta.”

Within minutes, the post had already gained tens of thousands of likes.

Buckingham Palace confirm Princess Eugenie is expecting her third baby

Buckingham Palace soon confirmed the news in an official statement.

It read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer. August (aged five) and Ernest (aged two) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

“His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news.”

Eugenie and Jack are welcoming a third bundle of joy (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, who married in 2018, are already proud parents to their two sons and tend to keep their family life fairly private.

Royal news: Princess Eugenie’s growing family

The new arrival will be 15th in line to the throne, shifting other royals down one place. The baby will also become the 15th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and the fifth grandchild of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The announcement came just a day after Eugenie marked Jack’s 40th birthday, sharing a beach snap and writing: “Happy 40th my love.”

With excitement building, royal watchers are eagerly awaiting more updates as the Brooksbank family prepares to welcome their newest addition.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth’s surprising ‘screaming’ reaction over Prince Philip’s flirty antics

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