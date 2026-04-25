Prince Edward and Princess Anne ‘very worried’ about ‘harsh’ treatment of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Fresh claims suggest that Prince Edward and Princess Anne are increasingly worried about their brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as scrutiny surrounding him continues to intensify.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been laying low (Credit: Jonathan Brady-PA/POOL supplied by Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Prince Edward and Princess Anne’s worries for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew has been keeping a low profile at Sandringham after being released under investigation following his arrest in February. In recent weeks, Edward and his wife Sophie are said to have paid him a visit. Reports indicate that the trip was more than just a family catch-up. Instead, it appeared to be a check in on a seemingly isolated Andrew.

The former Duke of York has faced years of controversy linked to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, as well as allegations of sexual assault. Virginia Giuffre, who died last year, alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17. Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations, and it is important to note that being named in the Epstein files does not confirm wrongdoing.

Prince Edward and Princess Anne could push against King Charles

Behind the scenes, tensions within the royal family are said to be rising. According to an insider speaking to Closer, Edward and Anne feel deeply uneasy about how their brother is being treated.

“Edward and Anne both feel things have gone too far. They’re very worried about Andrew’s state of mind and say he’s been pushed to the brink. It’s not about excusing what he’s done, they respect that the legal side must move forward, but they think the way it’s being handled within the family has been too harsh and could end up backfiring if he becomes even more unstable. From their point of view, he’s still family, and there must be some duty of care there.”

However, King Charles III is believed to have taken a firmer stance.

“He’s much more resolute, some might say cold. It’s because he’s been trained from birth to protect the institution at all costs. He says he’s doing his duty, as uncomfortable as it might be, and he plans to stay the course regardless of what Anne or Edward have to say. Of course, now he’s angry with them because he doesn’t take kindly to being questioned or undermined. The atmosphere behind closed doors has turned very tense.”

Princess Anne has been described as the protective older sister (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The dynamic between the royal siblings

This divide is said to reflect a long-standing family dynamic. Charles and Anne have always shared a close bond, while Andrew and Edward were traditionally closer growing up. Now, that history may be shaping how each sibling responds to the current situation.

Prince Edward is said to have his worries (Credit: Rut)

According to the insider, Anne and Edward are particularly concerned about Andrew’s wellbeing. They believe he is becoming dangerously isolated and showing “concerning signs” when it comes to his mental health. While they do not ignore the seriousness of the allegations, they reportedly feel a strong sense of responsibility to support him as their brother.

As a result, they may even be willing to challenge the King’s approach. For them, it is a difficult balance between accountability and compassion.

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