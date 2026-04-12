‘Worried’ Prince Edward and Sophie’s ‘dinner visit’ with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Fresh reports suggest Prince Edward is growing increasingly concerned about his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, prompting a recent visit to his Sandringham retreat.

So, what exactly is going on behind the scenes?

Edward is said to be worried for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (Credit: Admedia / SplashNews.com)

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Prince Edward’s worries over Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new life at Sandringham

As scrutiny continues over Andrew’s past links to Jeffrey Epstein, insiders claim Edward and Sophie have stepped in to check on Andrew.

Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate after leaving Royal Lodge earlier this year. This follows his arrest in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, after which he was released under investigation.

At the same time, his royal titles and honours were removed last year, adding further pressure to an already difficult situation.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been laying low (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The scrutiny stacked against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

For years, Andrew has faced intense public backlash over his association with Epstein, as well as allegations of sexual assault, which he has always denied.

More recently, he has kept a low profile. However, he was spotted this week driving around the Sandringham estate, appearing relaxed despite the ongoing controversy.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s life at Sandringham

Andrew is expected to move into Marsh Farm once renovations are complete. In the meantime, Edward’s visit has sparked speculation.

While some reports suggested it was a practical discussion about the move, others claim it was more personal.

According to the Daily Mail, Edward was “deeply unsettled” and concerned about Andrew’s wellbeing as the investigation continues.

Prince Edward and Sophie’s dinner with Andrew

Insiders say Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh joined Andrew for dinner during the visit.

One source claimed: “Edward and Sophie had dinner with Andrew one night over the weekend and they talked things through. It’s true to say they both feel sorry for Andrew and how far he has fallen and they are worried about his fragile state of mind.

“They do feel for him. But of course that doesn’t excuse his behaviour. It’s a difficult balancing act supporting him while not condoning what he has got involved with.”

Meanwhile, Andrew is said to maintain his innocence and believes he will be vindicated.

Publicly, Edward has also stressed the importance of remembering those affected, stating: “I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this”.

Representatives for all parties have been contacted for comment.

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