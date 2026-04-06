Duchess Sophie misses royal Easter Sunday service as reason why ‘revealed’

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was notably absent from the royal family’s traditional Easter Sunday service on April 5, sparking questions among royal watchers who are used to seeing her front and centre for the annual outing.

Typically, Sophie, 61, attends alongside her husband Prince Edward and their children. However, this year’s appearance at St George’s Chapel in Windsor looked a little different, with the duchess missing from the line-up and a reported explanation now emerging.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, missed the Easter service this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Why Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, did not attend Easter Sunday service

According to HELLO!, Sophie was unable to attend the Easter Sunday service after feeling “under the weather”.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Sophie and Edward’s daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, was also absent from the service. However, her no-show is believed to be due to her studies, as she is currently reading English at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.

Prince Edward did attend, accompanied by the couple’s son James, Earl of Wessex.

Elsewhere, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also missed the service this year, despite usually appearing alongside the wider royal family.

The sisters are said to have made “alternative plans” this Easter. Their absence comes amid continued scrutiny surrounding their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, over past links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Edward and son James attended the service on Sunday (Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock)

Prince Louis shares sweet moment with King Charles at Easter service

Among those in attendance were King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their three children.

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, were all present for the service. Louis reportedly stole a charming moment as his grandfather arrived.

It is a very unusual reward ritual from Charles, showing his softer side as a doting grandad.

According to lip reader Jeremy Freeman, who spoke to the Mirror, Louis greeted the king with a simple: “Happy Easter.”

King Charles shared a sweet moment with his grandkids (Credit: Action Press/Shutterstock)

The monarch was also seen warmly greeting his grandchildren. He appeared to gently pat Charlotte on the shoulder as he made his way into the chapel.

Body language expert Judi James reflected on the interaction, telling the Mirror: “It is a very unusual reward ritual from Charles, showing his softer side as a doting grandad.

“There is a very sweet moment when Charles is walking past William’s children and he spontaneously, fondly and unusually (in public), stretches one hand out to pat one of them.”

Read more: Meghan Markle shares Easter family video of Archie and Lilibet as fans gush

Were you surprised to see some royals missing from this year’s Easter service? Let us know your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.