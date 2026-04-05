Prince George’s height at royal Easter service leaves fans stunned

Prince George has once again got royal watchers talking, with fans stunned by his height as he joined the family for the traditional Easter Sunday service.

On April 5, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal family at a service held at St George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, with the Prince and Princess of Wales attending alongside their three children.

The Wales family stepped out on Easter Sunday (Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

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George, Charlotte and Louis attend royal Easter service

Arriving for the service on Sunday morning, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, were seen walking alongside their parents in a rare public family appearance.

Prince George is so tall, above Prince William’s shoulders already.

Prince George and Prince Louis coordinated with their father, Prince William, in smart suits paired with blue ties, while Princess Charlotte opted to rewear a familiar outfit from last year’s Christmas Day walkabout.

Royal fans were stunned by Prince George’s height today (Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

She wore a light blue dress layered with a beige coat, while the Princess of Wales looked elegant as ever in a cream blazer and skirt combination, finished with a matching hat.

While royal fans were delighted to see the Wales family together, it was George’s noticeable growth that quickly became the main talking point.

George is catching up to his mum’s height (Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock)

How tall is Prince George?

Prince George’s exact height has not been publicly confirmed, but comparisons on the day didn’t go unnoticed. With the Princess of Wales reportedly standing at 5 foot 7, George appeared to be rapidly catching up.

During the service, the young royal towered over his younger siblings and looked only slightly shorter than his mum, prompting a flurry of reactions online.

One person wrote on X: “The Prince and Princess of Wales as well as the children arrived to St. George Chapel for Easter service. Prince George got tall!”

Another commented: “Princess Charlotte waving, so sweet. And Prince George is so tall, above Prince William’s shoulders already.”

A third simply added: “Prince George is so TALL!”

The king was seen warmly greeting his grandkids (Credit: Cover Images)

King Charles’ sweet moment with Charlotte

Elsewhere, greeting Louis, Charlotte and George at the service, their grandfather King Charles shared a sweet moment with the trio.

In a video obtained by the MailOnline, the king is seen blowing his grandkids a kiss.

Then, as he gets closer to them, he’s seen sweetly touching Princess Charlotte on her shoulder as she smiles.

Fans gushed over the moment as one person said on X: “Awww, King Charles blows a kiss to Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as he enters St George’s Chapel.”

Another wrote: “What a tender moment between Princess Charlotte and King Charles.”

Eugenie and Beatrice didn’t attend the royal Easter service this year (Credit: Cover Images)

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie miss royal Easter service

Noticeably absent from this year’s gathering were Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They’re usually seen attending the Easter service with the wider royal family.

However, this time around, the sisters reportedly made “alternative plans”.

Their absence comes amid a difficult period, as their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, continue to face scrutiny over past links to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking to Royal Insider this week, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams suggested that Beatrice and Eugenie’s attendance may have “overshadowed the event”.

As always, the Easter service offered a glimpse of the royal family together, but it was Prince George’s remarkable growth that truly captured attention, leaving many wondering just how tall he might be by this time next year.

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