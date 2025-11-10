Prince George attends Remembrance event with Princess Kate as fans declare he’s ‘so grown up’

Prince George has marked a royal first as he attended a Remembrance event with members of the royal family.

George, 12, joined his mother, the Princess of Wales, his grandfather, King Charles, and Queen Camilla for the Royal British Legion’s annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday.

The event honours those who have lost their lives in conflict.

Prince George joined his royal relatives for the Remembrance festival (Credit: BBC)

Prince George marks royal first with Remembrance appearance

George wore a suit for the event while Kate sported a black Alessandra Rich dress which featured a white, lace collar. They both wore red poppies, a symbol of remembrance.

Some sweet moments were spotted as Kate supported George at the event over the weekend.

Many royal fans took to X to gush over the young prince, as well as his involvement in such an important engagement.

One person said: “Awwww we have another first tonight at Albert Hall, HRH the Princess of Wales is accompanied by her son, HRH Prince George. Such a wonderful first mother and son engagement. They both look sharp and happy.”

Prince George has grown up so quickly.

Another pointed out: “Catherine has heels on. George must be as tall as her. He does look so grown up.”

A third added: “The fact I remember Prince William being born, and now seeing his son looking so grow up, makes me feel soooo old.”

Someone else gushed: “Such a touching moment! Prince George has grown up so quickly, and it’s heartwarming to see him by his mother’s side at such a significant event.”

George usually attends royal events (Credit: Cover Images)

How tall is Prince George?

George’s height has been a topic of conversation before. His height hasn’t been confirmed.

However, the Princess of Wales is reportedly 5 foot 7 and George seems to be catching up to her.

During a royal visit in September, Kate discussed George’s height. She and Prince William were visiting the Natural History Museum in London.

One member of the public quizzed Princess Kate about her kids.

“Oh yeah, they’re getting big now!” She said, full of joy.

Holding a hand up to her own height she went on to add: “George is already in my shoes.”

Royal fans thought George looked “grown up” at the festival (Credit: BBC)

Prince George has been attending more significant royal events in the last few months.

Back in May, to mark VE Day, George attended a tea party at Buckingham Palace. The event was hosted by King Charles to honour World War II veterans and their families to mark VE Day.

Royal fans loved seeing George at the important engagement. One person gushed on social media: “Prince George is going to make a wonderful king one day just like his father and grandfather. The monarchy is in good hands.”

