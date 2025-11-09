King Charles leads two-minute silence at sombre Remembrance Sunday service alongside Prince William and Prince Edward

King Charles stepped out in Central London today, Sunday November 9, during the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph.

The monarch and senior members of the royal family were seen cloaked in Airforce blue and black, sporting red poppies to signify the memorial of fallen soldiers who have served the country.

King Charles two-minute silence at Remembrance Sunday service

The service takes place every year and is a poignant moment to remember those who died in conflict.

Today, November 9, the king is joined by other royal family members as well as political leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Prince William was in attendance (Credit: BBC / BBC iPlayer)

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh joined the king in the gathering at the Cenotaph.

Elsewhere, upon the balcony, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Kent and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester watched on.

Princess Anne was not in attendance, as she is in Sydney.

She visited Sydney’s Hyde Park today and appeared at the Anzac Memorial to honour Australia’s fallen servicemen and women.

The service leads many that will take place across the UK in various communities, including Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

King Charles was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh (Credit: BBC / BBC iPlayer)

10,000 armed forces veterans will take part in the Royal British Legion’s march-past through Whitehall today.

20 World War Two veterans will also be involved in the memorial.

The royal family are in attendance today (Credit: BBC / BBC iPlayer)

Today, the youngest veteran involved in the service is 98-years-old, whilst the oldest is believed to be 104-years-old.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Lib Dem leader Ed Davey are also expected to lay wreaths at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Scottish First Minister, John Swinney, will be present at the Edinburgh service.

Queen Camilla watched on from the balcony (Credit: BBC / BBC iPlayer)

Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday is marked on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day November 11.

This date is significant as it is the date World War One ended in 1918.

This year is also the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two.

Central London has paused today to pay tribute (Credit: BBC / BBC iPlayer)

PM Sir Keir Starmer said today will see the nation pause “to honour all those who have served our country”.

“We reflect on the extraordinary courage of our armed forces in the world wars and subsequent conflicts, whose service secured the freedoms we cherish today.”

Donald Poole, a 101-year-old who is a veteran of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, will take part in the march to the Cenotaph service today.

He will march with the Burma Star Memorial Fund.

‘It is a great honour to be able to pay tribute to the poor souls who have died in all conflicts’

“It is a great honour to be able to pay tribute to the poor souls who have died in all conflicts, and I know how lucky I am to still be here thanks to all those who have fought and served, past and present,” he said according to reports.

On Saturday evening, November 8, the king was joined by Queen Camilla, Princess Kate and Prince George at the Festival of Remembrance in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Sir Keir and his wife Victoria were also in attendance.

Princess Kate and Prince George attend the Festival of Remembrance in London

The event came 25 years after the end of the on gay people serving in the armed forces, as per the BBC.

It reflected the discrimination faced by LGBT personnel over several decades.

Reports explain that this was Prince George’s first time attending the annual concert.

He was seen seated beside his mother.

Kate could be seen wearing an eye-catching handmade poppy made of silk, glass and other natural materials.

The future king and his mother, the Princess of Wales, were seen singing the hymn “Abide with Me,” in widely circulating footage.

Following a two-minute silence, the hall performed a rendition of “God Save the King”.

The service featured music from Sir Rod Stewart and Sam Ryder.

